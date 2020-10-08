Fort Edward native releases antibullying book

A true story about a wounded veteran, her service dog and a puppy named Lucky has led to a ninth book for Fort Edward native Eileen Doyon.

Doyon, who grew up in Fort Edward but now lives in New Hampshire, was watching Steve Hartman on CBS News talk about sled hockey player Christy Gardner, her service dog named Moxie and a little puppy called Lucky.

The book, “Lucky … Little Guy BIG Mission,” tells the story of a puppy born with an unusual front leg. Gardner, who had lost both her legs during her service in the Army, was training puppies to become therapy dogs.

“There was a puppy that no one wanted from the breeder … because he had a gimp front paw,” Doyon said. “They couldn’t fix it.”

Gardner, who felt a connection to the pup, took Lucky home and trained him to become a therapy dog for a school to teach kids that there is nothing wrong with being different.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I just cried and cried and cried,” Doyon said. “I must have watched it like 20 times.”

Doyon had planned to take a year off to help her husband through his prostate cancer treatments. But she felt she needed to share this story in what would become her first children’s book.