Fort Ann couple celebrates 50 years of marriage with a 'virtual-versary'

FORT ANN — Chuck and Cindy Allen were married on the same day Apollo 13 took off.

“'Houston, we have a problem,' that one was launched on April 11, 1970,” said Chuck Allen, who celebrated 50 years of marriage with Cindy at their home on Hadlock Pond on Saturday.

Their kids were trying to put together an anniversary celebration for the happy couple when the coronavirus pandemic halted their plans and any hope of a party.

“My sisters and I were actually struggling for a while how to do this because they have friends all over the place, friends and family all over the country, and all over the world, truthfully,” said Brandon Allen, a meeting facilitator in Orlando, Florida.

He put his meeting skills to work and created an online Zoom videoconferencing party for his parents and invited all their friends and family to log on between 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for what they called a “virtual-versary.”

He created several different "rooms" of people, and his parents were able to pop in and out of different rooms to socialize.