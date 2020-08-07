Forgotten cemetery gets facelift

The cemetery plot was donated by Martin Van Derwerker, and many of the stones in the cemetery carry the surname.

The cemetery was restored 18 years ago by Cody Wilson, who rehabilitated it as part of his Eagle Scout project. But it needed another facelift.

The cousins have always been interested in their own family genealogy, and Verner had wanted to adopt a cemetery.

“I didn’t think I was going to adopt such a big baby,” she said, “but once we started it was just incredible to see it unfold and find these stones and check them off our list that we found them. It’s been very rewarding.”

They enlisted the help of their husbands, family members and neighbors. After the area was cleared, the women used a biologic solution to clean stones.

They are particularly proud of the uncovered stone of Martin Van Derwerker, a Revolutionary War soldier, who died in 1843. Four of the stones mark the resting places of four Civil War soldiers.

The cemetery still needs work. Dead trees threaten the stones below them, and many stones are broken and still lying on the ground. Monroe and Verner hope someone will volunteer to take down dead trees and repair headstones.