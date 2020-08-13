Day program volunteers at Washington County Fairgrounds

EASTON — On Thursday morning, the Washington County Fairgrounds were eerily quiet.
Tractors weren’t roaring.
Cows weren’t mooing.
Kids weren’t screaming from high-flying rides.
And there was no smell of sausage, peppers and onions.
But in cow barn No. 6, a group of young adults was slapping green paint on a fence.
Battenkill Community Services is spending Thursdays in August and September painting barns on the fairgrounds, a volunteer project for the group that supports adults with developmental disabilities.
“We normally come down during fair week and spend every day down here, checking out the exhibits and doing all the good fair stuff,” said Karen Squires, special projects manager for Battenkill Community Services. “And when the fair got canceled, everybody was bummed, I mean like majorly bummed.”
Battenkill Community Services is a nonprofit that serves people from Saratoga, Warren, Washington and Rensselaer counties. Their buses pick up adults from Whitehall to Buskirk.
A number of the members at Battenkill Community Services have volunteered to help paint barns, giving them a chance to actually spend time at the fairgrounds. The Washington County Fair was supposed to take place Aug. 24-30, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re excited,” Squires said. “They think it’s kind of neat to be here without anybody here.”
Dan H. usually spends a week with his farming family at the Washington County Fair. He shows sheep and loves fair food — particularly the pizza, cheese fries, ice cream and taco salad.
“I enjoy it,” Dan said, “volunteering here.”
The crew has already gone through five gallons of green paint in just two days. The fair supplied the paint.
“I think most people would agree it’s good work. It feels good to get good work done,” said Josh Beayon, a direct support professional at Battenkill. “And painting’s good because when you paint you can see the finished product or the progression of it.”
Battenkill Community Services is always in need of donations, and is also looking for other volunteer opportunities for its members.
“Part of our mission is to service others in our community, and this is what we want to do,” Squires said. “It’s teaching teamwork to our guys, teaching skills, working together and not getting paint on one another and just having fun. And they really feel like they’re helping the fair and to know that they can walk by here in years to come and say, ‘We painted that.’”
The Washington County Fair is also a nonprofit run by a volunteer board of 32 directors and organized by hundreds of volunteers, said Rebecca Breese, a fair co-manager.
“In a year when we have lost our main source of income,” Breese said, “help and support from organizations like the Battenkill Community Services enables our community landmark to come back better than ever in 2021.”
Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!