Day program volunteers at Washington County Fairgrounds

“They’re excited,” Squires said. “They think it’s kind of neat to be here without anybody here.”

Dan H. usually spends a week with his farming family at the Washington County Fair. He shows sheep and loves fair food — particularly the pizza, cheese fries, ice cream and taco salad.

“I enjoy it,” Dan said, “volunteering here.”

The crew has already gone through five gallons of green paint in just two days. The fair supplied the paint.

“I think most people would agree it’s good work. It feels good to get good work done,” said Josh Beayon, a direct support professional at Battenkill. “And painting’s good because when you paint you can see the finished product or the progression of it.”

Battenkill Community Services is always in need of donations, and is also looking for other volunteer opportunities for its members.

“Part of our mission is to service others in our community, and this is what we want to do,” Squires said. “It’s teaching teamwork to our guys, teaching skills, working together and not getting paint on one another and just having fun. And they really feel like they’re helping the fair and to know that they can walk by here in years to come and say, ‘We painted that.’”