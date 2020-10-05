Confections, classes coming to new cookie shop in downtown Glens Falls

“It seems crazy, but it makes the most sense for us financially because he’s stable with the military,” she said. “It’s a stable job for one of us at least.”

Kopf gave birth to Abby in November, and started baking in February with no culinary training. She put a picture of her Valentine’s Day cookie on Facebook, and people started placing orders.

“I was like, ‘OK, here we go. I guess I’m not teaching music anymore,’” she said.

Kopf said her cookies are customized to the unique tastes of the customers.

“Part of what they pay is my creative mind to get to know the family or the people themselves and the occasion and make something that’s really truly special to just that person,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever made two sets that are the same.”

Her teaching experience comes in handy during her cookie-decorating classes, which she will now offer inside the shop. She will also host parties including kids’ birthday parties, while complying with the state's pandemic safety guidelines.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. She hopes to expand her hours once her husband returns home from deployment.