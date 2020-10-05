Confections, classes coming to new cookie shop in downtown Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Abby Kopf crawled across the tiled floor at her parents’ new Glen Street business on Friday.
“We tell her all the time, ‘We’re building you a cookie jar. We’re building you your high school job,’” her mother, Ashley Kopf, said to the 10-month old toddler dressed in pink.
Ashley and Andrew Kopf are getting ready to open Abby’s Cookie Jar, a new cookie shop at 128 Glen St. in downtown Glens Falls. The business is located directly across the street from Burger King and next door to Rocco’s Italian Bistro.
The business will sell specialty confections designed by Kopf, who uses royal frosting to decorate vanilla sugar cookies. She will also sell cupcakes, cookie cutters and an assortment of Seattle Chocolates, a woman-owned company.
“My goal is to do a dessert of the week, so some weeks we’ll do a whoopie pie or some weeks we’ll do gourmet brownies or some weeks we’ll do fudge,” she said. “Every week it’ll be like a new specialty.”
Kopf, who has a degree in music education, already has a thriving custom-order cookie business on Facebook. At a time when some businesses are closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is expanding with a storefront.
On top of that, her husband is about to be deployed as an officer in the Army National Guard for 13 months. He leaves Saturday.
“It seems crazy, but it makes the most sense for us financially because he’s stable with the military,” she said. “It’s a stable job for one of us at least.”
Kopf gave birth to Abby in November, and started baking in February with no culinary training. She put a picture of her Valentine’s Day cookie on Facebook, and people started placing orders.
“I was like, ‘OK, here we go. I guess I’m not teaching music anymore,’” she said.
Kopf said her cookies are customized to the unique tastes of the customers.
“Part of what they pay is my creative mind to get to know the family or the people themselves and the occasion and make something that’s really truly special to just that person,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever made two sets that are the same.”
Her teaching experience comes in handy during her cookie-decorating classes, which she will now offer inside the shop. She will also host parties including kids’ birthday parties, while complying with the state's pandemic safety guidelines.
The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. She hopes to expand her hours once her husband returns home from deployment.
“We’re both go-getters,” she said. “He’s also a real estate agent. He’s also a teacher. We’re landlords. We just, we don’t stop.”
The Kopfs, who also live in Glens Falls, are optimistically hoping to open the storefront by Oct. 17, but more likely Oct. 31. She said they are excited to meet customers and become a bigger part of the downtown community.
“We got engaged on Glen Street and we had our wedding rehearsal and everything on Glen Street, so it’s really cool to be here,” she said. “It’s kind of crazy. It’s like a dream we didn’t know we had.”
