COLUMN: Family, workers recall drive-in days as former owner turns 103

During the 30 years, they eventually gave up the franchise and changed the name to Walstrom’s Family Restaurant.

“She probably worked harder than anybody lifting French fry baskets all day,” Walstrom said about his mother. “She wasn’t any bigger than she is now, but she was tough.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tough indeed, said former drive-in waitress Marcia Rocque, who started working there when she was 13.

“The Walstroms ran a very tight ship,” Rocque said. “You always made sure you were on time.”

There were jobs before opening and after closing — like wiping down outside tables and countertops, keeping car trays wiped clean, picking up garbage — in addition to the actual waitressing.

“For being a teenage girl, I really made some good money back then, especially in the hot summer weather with people flocking there for ice cold glass mugs of homemade root beer,” Rocque said. “It really was delicious, and Mr. Walstrom and Beans made it in big vats in the back of the kitchen area.”

The Walstroms treated their waitresses to a meal after their shift. The food was excellent and came out very fast, said former drive-in waitress Kim Daniels, who started there in 1980 at the age of 15 and spent about 10 summers at the restaurant.