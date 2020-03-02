COLUMN: Family, workers recall drive-in days as former owner turns 103

WHITEHALL — When Mary and Eric Walstrom opened the A&W drive-in in Whitehall in 1964, diners could purchase a hamburger for 35 cents.
French fries were a quarter.
“When we first started, a large mug of root beer was 15 cents,” said their son Eric “Beans” Walstrom. “And a small one was 10 (cents). Hot dogs were a quarter. Can’t get that these days.”
Mary Walstrom, who owned the drive-in with her husband from 1964 to 1993, turned 103 on Feb. 12 at Slate Valley Center in Granville.
Her son, Beans, 72, visits her every day. He started working at the drive-in when he was 17. The drive-in was open seven days a week from Easter until Labor Day.
“It was fun, especially the first few years, and busy,” Beans said. “I guess it was just because it was something different that we hadn’t seen before.”
Back in the good old days, he said, they would see 100 to 150 cars per day stop to eat. The root beer, served in three sizes of glass mugs, was the most popular drink.
They also sold hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, onion rings, fish sandwiches and fried chicken, shrimp and clams, as well as ice cream and root beer floats. Waitresses took orders at car windows and delivered food on trays, which were hung on half-opened car windows.
During the 30 years, they eventually gave up the franchise and changed the name to Walstrom’s Family Restaurant.
“She probably worked harder than anybody lifting French fry baskets all day,” Walstrom said about his mother. “She wasn’t any bigger than she is now, but she was tough.”
Tough indeed, said former drive-in waitress Marcia Rocque, who started working there when she was 13.
“The Walstroms ran a very tight ship,” Rocque said. “You always made sure you were on time.”
There were jobs before opening and after closing — like wiping down outside tables and countertops, keeping car trays wiped clean, picking up garbage — in addition to the actual waitressing.
“For being a teenage girl, I really made some good money back then, especially in the hot summer weather with people flocking there for ice cold glass mugs of homemade root beer,” Rocque said. “It really was delicious, and Mr. Walstrom and Beans made it in big vats in the back of the kitchen area.”
The Walstroms treated their waitresses to a meal after their shift. The food was excellent and came out very fast, said former drive-in waitress Kim Daniels, who started there in 1980 at the age of 15 and spent about 10 summers at the restaurant.
“It was a very busy place even when it went from the A&W franchise to just Walstrom’s,” Daniels said. “We had a lot of regulars. Even had a couple soap opera stars stop and ate there once.”
Daniels said it was exciting to earn $50 to $60 in tips as a teenager.
“I was thankful we didn’t have roller skates back then,” she said, “because most customers would have worn their meal.”
Mary and her late husband had wintered in Florida, around Daytona Beach or a little south of there. And they traveled extensively when the drive-in season ended.
“They traveled the whole country every year in the fall when we closed up,” Beans said. “The next day the car would be loaded, and they’d be somewhere.”
Beans said his mother enjoyed working at the car hop.
“She liked the people,” he said, “and she liked her help.”
