At Lavenlair, waiting on the bloom and what's next

FORT ANN — Lavender blooms in the third week of June.

Lavenlair Farm has 30 different varieties that will be ready for the picking this summer.

“We have learned so much about lavender. It’s kind of the Swiss Army knife of herbs,” said Diane Allen, who owns the farm with her husband, David. “It can be used as a food; it can be used as a fragrance. The Latin root of it is ‘lavar,’ which is ‘to wash.’ There are studies that show its antibacterial qualities.”

But the business owners are already making alternative plans in case New York is still on pause on June 17, the day the farm plans to open.

“We’re very worried. I don’t know what we’re going to do, to tell you the truth,” Allen said.

The lavender farm is usually open from mid-June until Labor Day, and sometimes into September if an Indian summer yields a second bloom.

Allen considers herself healthy, but she donated a kidney to a stranger six years ago, so a virus that causes organ failure could be catastrophic for her. They have decided not to sell their goods at farmers markets.

“Why would we put our health at risk?” Allen said.