ARGYLE — The Rev. Steve McLean and his wife, Kim, remember driving to Argyle looking for the Argyle Presbyterian Church in March of 1986.
Church officials apologized for bringing them to the area during mud season.
“And we thought it was spectacular,” said Kim McLean. “And now we know what mud season is. We didn’t know what mud season was then.”
Steve McLean preached his last sermon Sunday and is retiring Friday from the Argyle Presbyterian Church, where he has served as pastor for the past 33 years.
“That first weekend here,” Steve said, “we loved the area. But then when we met with folks at the church and asked them what they wanted from a pastor, it felt like, ‘I can do that.’”
“They wanted people to love them and to teach them the Bible,” said Kim, who often finishes the sentences for her husband.
The 67-year-old pastor was raised in Philadelphia.
“I didn’t see myself becoming a pastor,” McLean said. “I didn’t know that I could do that. But some folks in the church said we think you have the skills and gift to do that and we’ll put some money behind that opinion and help you go to seminary.”
He graduated from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in 1986 at the age of 31, and moved with Kim and their two daughters to the small Washington County town.
“For a Philadelphia kid to move to Argyle, New York, was quite a change, and we have loved it,” he said.
The family adopted two more children after moving to Argyle and raised all four kids in the central school. Their now-grown children and seven grandchildren are spread out across the country.
McLean is hoping to find a part-time pastor position at a church closer to their grandchildren.
“I’ve always said over the years that I love what I do,” he said, “and when I retire, I’d like to keep doing what I do, just less of it.”
The McLeans will move away from Argyle and hand over the pulpit to the current associate pastor, Bryan Fitzgerald.
“We’re getting to that point in our lives where we have less energy, less creativity,” Steve said. “And so we felt like it would be good for the church to have new leadership.”
Over the 33 years, the church’s congregation has grown as three local churches merged into one. McLean has also added a dozen different Bible study groups.
A member of the church recently used the phrase “the church of duct-tape Bibles” to describe Argyle Presbyterian.
“If you look on Sunday morning, a lot of people’s Bibles are duct-taped together because they’ve read them so much,” Steve said.
He encourages people to get to know the Bible and Jesus.
“It’s not just reading the Bible and doing what it says,” Steve said. “It’s reading the Bible and finding out who this Jesus is and how much he loves you and what he’s done for you and died for your sins and how he wants to transform you and heal you.”
The McLeans say they will miss the people the most. They raised their children together.
“His sermons are among the best I have ever heard,” said church member Elna Butterfield, “sprinkled with bits of humor and personal touches, yet always Bible-based and reaching each of his listeners with his message.”
Butterfield said the McLeans have led by example and have energized people in their faith and service to others.
“I think that I’ve done what they wanted,” Steve said. “I think that I’ve loved them and I’ve taught them the Bible.”
“I would go the next step,” Kim said, “and say that you have facilitated or taught them to teach themselves the Bible too.”
