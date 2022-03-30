COLUMN: Telling herstory, not history

Women’s History Month is nearly over and passed by without much fanfare.

I guess that makes sense, considering the copious accomplishments of women have often gone unrecognized. And the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of a woman’s right to vote were stymied by the pandemic.

We often hear about Susan B. Anthony, one of the leaders of the women’s suffrage movement, who spent some of her childhood living in the southern Washington County town of Greenwich.

But the tremendous accomplishments of women in this country have been pushed aside and swept under the rug for hundreds of years.

That’s why I’m always thrilled to learn about extraordinary women — especially local ladies — who broke barriers, even before they had any “right” to do so.

I recently stumbled upon two other remarkable women — doctors, in fact — who were born in Washington County.

Dr. Sarah Jane Finch, born in Kingsbury on April 22, 1838, graduated from the Women’s Medical College of Chicago in 1873.

According to her obituary, she returned to Washington County and settled in Fort Ann, where she had an extensive medical practice with patients in Glens Falls, Sandy Hill, Fort Edward and Whitehall.

She had an office in Glens Falls for the 10 years before her failing health “required a less active pursuit of her profession,” her obituary explains.

“Miss Finch was a highly cultured, broad-minded and sensible lady, with an intellect far beyond the ordinary woman,” her obituary read.

It continued, “She was earnest and active in good works, and especially so in moral reforms, but always with that tolerance for the views of others that sympathy for surrounding conditions which the wide experience in her profession taught her was inseparable from human frailty.”

Dr. Finch died at her home in Fort Ann on May 6, 1899, and is buried in Fort Ann Cemetery.

What’s even more salient is that the medical school Finch attended in Chicago was started by Dr. Mary Harris Thompson, another Washington County woman, born on a farm in Fort Ann on April 15, 1829.

Dr. Thompson, the founder and head surgeon of the Chicago Hospital for Women and Children, died in Chicago at age 66 on May 21, 1895, after a three-day sickness, according to an article in the Bureau County Tribune in Princeton, Illinois. Doctors at the time declared her ailment to be cerebral hemorrhage.

“Mary Harris Thompson’s name has been almost identical with the Chicago Hospital for Women and Children, which she founded thirty years ago and of which she has been always the chief physician and surgeon,” the article explains.

A young Mary Harris Thompson was given a “liberal education” at the Fort Edward Institute in Fort Edward and at the West Poultney Academy in Vermont.

In 1860, at the age of 30, Thompson decided to become a physician and enrolled in classes at the New England Female Medical College in Boston, the first medical school for women.

She studied at the New York Infirmary for Women and Children under Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, who is considered the first woman in America to receive a medical degree.

Thompson was one of the first women to practice medicine in Chicago, according to Womenhistoryblog.com, and by some accounts, the first female surgeon in the United States.

In July 1863, Thompson began working for the Northwestern Sanitary Commission’s Chicago branch caring for women and children who had lost their husbands and fathers in the Civil War, the blog explains.

The blog continues: “Thompson was limited in her ability to care for the overwhelming numbers of women and children seeking medical help. Of the two existing hospitals in Chicago, one would not admit women as patients, and neither allowed women doctors to serve on their staff.”

Undeterred, Dr. Thompson established her own hospital.

The Chicago Hospital for Women and Children opened in May 1865 with 14 beds.

After her untimely death, Thompson was mourned by the Board of Women Managers at the People’s Hospital of Chicago during a meeting held May 22, 1895, according to an article in the Chicago Tribune.

“We express our high appreciation of the talents, the culture, and the professional and benevolent achievements of the deceased,” the article said, “and our sorrow over the loss of so great a benefactor to her race.”

After her death, the board of the Chicago Hospital for Women and Children renamed the hospital the Mary Thompson Hospital of Chicago for Women and Children, according to Wikipedia. The hospital closed in 1988.

Drs. Thompson and Finch are both buried in Fort Ann Cemetery.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.