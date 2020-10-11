Soon we will not own the gardens

I cut down all the sweet corn and fed most of it to the goats. Any dried corn left on the stalks I fed mostly to the chickens. They like to take it off the cob if I peel it for them.

Last week I finally got around to digging up the corn roots with my garden fork and taking them to the new compost heap. I’m putting garlic in where I had the sweet corn this year. That involves cleaning out stray weeds, turning in finished compost, and reminding the chickens not to dig up the garlic.

I opened the corn patch up to the chickens as soon as the sweet corn was done. They like to jump up and work on the lower ears, and to luxuriate in the garden soil in the sunshine. They lie in the dust with a wing outspread for hours.

While I dig, spread and rework the patch, the chickens help by scratching and harvesting any rich morsel I turn up. I know there are worms, but they seem to find other things as well – maybe grubs, fungus and seeds.

My friend Randy gave me some all-purpose, self-pollinating corn before he ran away to Tennessee a few years ago. It’s a white corn that tastes great in the sweet corn stage, and then dries for use as a meal corn.