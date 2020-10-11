Soon we will not own the gardens

I cut down all the sweet corn and fed most of it to the goats. Any dried corn left on the stalks I fed mostly to the chickens. They like to take it off the cob if I peel it for them.
Last week I finally got around to digging up the corn roots with my garden fork and taking them to the new compost heap. I’m putting garlic in where I had the sweet corn this year. That involves cleaning out stray weeds, turning in finished compost, and reminding the chickens not to dig up the garlic.
I opened the corn patch up to the chickens as soon as the sweet corn was done. They like to jump up and work on the lower ears, and to luxuriate in the garden soil in the sunshine. They lie in the dust with a wing outspread for hours.
While I dig, spread and rework the patch, the chickens help by scratching and harvesting any rich morsel I turn up. I know there are worms, but they seem to find other things as well – maybe grubs, fungus and seeds.
My friend Randy gave me some all-purpose, self-pollinating corn before he ran away to Tennessee a few years ago. It’s a white corn that tastes great in the sweet corn stage, and then dries for use as a meal corn.
It’s called Stowell’s. It’s one of the oldest sweet corn varieties you can still buy, dating back to 1849 as a named corn. As long as I time its planting so that it pollinates when other corn is done pollinating, it comes back pure.
It’s a tall corn. This year it’s taking its time to dry on the stalk, so I’ve left it in the corn patch. I might have to harvest the ears and hang them peeled and upside down in the kitchen before the deer people decide the whole garden belongs to them.
The deer people started harvesting chard last week and this week they thought they should trim the Brussels sprouts.
Maggie ran out to the garden with a set of loppers and harvested several Brussels sprout stems, even though they were still growing.
The goats got a respectable pile of leaves out of the sudden harvest and shared in a nice feast. Afterward, they had what I call a royal rumpus, running, chasing, leaping and mock fighting, to celebrate the fall coolness and plenty.
It’s remarkable to me that the deer stay out of the garden for the most part during the growing season. There was one incursion into the sunflowers and another nibble at some greens, but nothing major.
Come fall, they don’t necessarily think they need to obey the fence, though.
The older ones know that after Halloween I take down the fence. Then, they are allowed to harvest leftover pumpkins to their heart’s content, and any other tasty things that have been left, like a few cabbages that split open before we picked them.
I hate to say it, but every few years there is a deer traffic jam in the fall, as they get together in our kitchen garden for evening celebrations.
This year, it seems the pumpkins took a long time to turn orange. I picked them as they were starting to turn so those rascally deer would not be tempted to go in and start biting chunks out of them.
We have a good supply of pie pumpkins to get us through fall, anyway, and probably winter.
And, I’m pretty sure the deer will get their share.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
