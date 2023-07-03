Summer in the humid Northeast strikes again. Last week was not a good week for hay making. It also wasn’t good for the war against weeds.

On Thursday, despite the almost microscopic drops that rained down most of the day, I finally got to using my hoe on rows of weeds that had sprung up over the past week. They went from tiny little sprouts last weekend that were popping up, making a charming carpet throughout the garden, to clearly identifiable weeds over three inches tall by Friday, when I finally got to spend a few hours slaying them.

The rows I had been through several days earlier had to be redone, because the perfect propagating weather allowed the little weeds I had hoed previously to re-root.

Getting through the littlest kitchen garden in front of the house took hours. I was so happy. I could work in the garden eight hours a day.

The problem in this modern world is there is always something that wants to take your time.

During the past few weeks, I had several checkups, an EKG, biopsy on my back, and an echocardiogram. It’s all very interesting, but it all happened during my busiest days in the gardens.

To me the most interesting part is I don’t even feel bad, except for the times I have fluctuation in my blood sugar levels, something that just plain happens with my brand of diabetes. So, I’m used to that after these many years.

It seems that everything is coming back from the tests with the label benign. Frankly, just as I thought they would. All this confirms my theory that I am the North Country’s healthiest sick man.

I always try to do what my doctors tell me to.

I can report that if it weren’t for modern medicine, I would’ve been sprouting weeds over my own head several decades ago.

Vaccines, antibiotics, improvements in insulin treatments, glucose testing, emergency inhalers, so much just in my own life time. Can you imagine: Children used to get polio, and sometimes if they survived they would have to be put into an iron lung, be disabled, or both.

That’s why I just do what my doctors tell me. I’m not saying they aren’t sometimes wrong about things, but who the heck isn’t. We’re all humans.

Now that the bulk of that stuff seems to be over, I can get back to my more regular routines, which mainly include a few hours each of daily labor, including working in the gardens, planting potatoes up top, milking the goats, shoveling and composting various manures including goat and chicken litter, and trying to get this whole circus under a semblance of control.

I haven’t even started bringing in firewood. That won’t happen for another few weeks. I didn’t get to it in the spring. I imagine I will later — I hope so anyway. Winter can get pretty long if we don’t have enough wood.

There’s nothing like wood heat and frozen produce from the summer garden to make the frozen months a little more bearable.

The wood smoke coming down from Canada is a whole different thing. I’m taking care during my work. I hope you are, too.