The gardens’ soils are covered by snow. Winter seems to be here.
So now is the time I put up the hoe and get serious about using the chainsaw.
I’m fortunate to have forest edge that I want to push back from the clearings, with small, but not too small, birches, maples, beeches, poplars and a few wild cherry trees.
They will keep us warm in future winters, and I will have more space for gardens and grazing.
But, as my friend George Madison might say, “It’s all work.”
I always think some larger tractors and hefty winches would sure help. Then I think how can I do with what I have.
I usually figure out a way that doesn’t cost much at all, and it means I don’t have to go to the gym.
I like cutting back hedgerows for stove wood. It means I can chuck the rounds of wood easily into the back of my truck without straining my back or something.
Now, with Boy Unit in college, I don’t have a helper to pick up big chunks of wood with.
Yes, I can use the tractor bucket if I have to. But then I would have to take the tractor to the wood lot and figure out a way to get back home, usually walking, to get the truck.
Then I would have to worry about someone messing around with the tractor (Oh good grief!) when I’m not there.
It’s easier just to drive up with a few chainsaws and my two helpers, Right and Left, and of course Mia Dog.
Mia watches me, and barks when it’s time for me to take a warm-up.
Brush piles from early this year give us that opportunity. We light them and enjoy our campfire, knowing surrounded by snow it will not spread.
The ashes mined from the earth under the forest will be spread to enhance the clearing and gardens.
It’s astounding the amount of clover that will come up in the spring after ashes have been spread. So even though I am working in the winter woods, I am still thinking of the soil.
It is true that we started out with poor soils here. But we are forever working to make them good. We now have areas of brown and black soils that might even rival Ukraine if they were deeper.
Did you know that after the fall of the Soviet Union, those deep soils of Ukraine were divided into small holdings and given to about 7 million people?
At present, it is against the law to sell those lands. But, you can lease them. And even U.S. companies lease hundreds of adjoining parcels of black soils and pay each owner their share.
Now the new president of Ukraine wants to allow those lands to be sold for the typical reasons: efficiency, utilizing the untapped potential of the land, allowing for better access to international finance.
Of course many people realize the lure of money means they will lose the land to the rich and powerful. Because money has an odd way of suddenly becoming not so valuable as it was just a short while ago. Meaning the land will be forever lost.
Those country people know that the back earth under their feet is the real wealth. Why else would train loads of it have been exported during the occupation of World War II?
Anyway, I can’t help thinking of the soil even though it is covered by snow, no matter where it is.
I am already looking forward to its reemergence next spring.
