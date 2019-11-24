Cars, trucks, roads and highways are a bane as far as I’m concerned.
There’s no sense to the madness, the cost, the danger or the aggravation. The whole complex is an aggravation.
Now, I understand that Warren County wants to take up the rails on what was supposed to be a tourist type railway that started in Saratoga County and continued on to points north into Warren.
It didn’t make enough money. And to go for a pleasure ride cost quite a chunk of change. So, except for a few days a year, interest in the tourist rail line faded out.
Now, it seems that it will be turned into a trail of some kind.
The railway used to be used to haul ore from Tahawus and, decades ago, freight up and down the line along with passengers it would pick up along the way. Then Warren County took ownership, at least from Corinth to North Creek, after those days of the rail line were over.
A decade or so ago, when the wise fathers of our towns were planning what to do with the railroad, they talked about having staged train robberies along with pleasure rides to North Creek.
I would sit in on those meeting; I was actually a reporter at that time.
And, at one of those meetings, I couldn’t help it, I asked why not provide commuter and perhaps freight rail just like the line did in the ‘50s.
Many, many people who live in the North Country drive down as far as Albany and Schenectady to go to work every week day.
Everybody laughed. OK.
The taxes, maintenance, liability, the complexity to organize such a venture were all part of the argument against, as well as the argument it would not be used by a car-crazed public. OK.
Last time I noticed, I pay taxes to the town, the county, the state, and one way or another to the federal government to maintain and add onto the highways.
Plus, I need to have and maintain a car or truck just to go the relatively long distances to my doctor or go shopping for things, including farm supplies, I can’t get up here.
And Maggie needs a dedicated car to get to her job.
Everybody’s in the same boat, so to speak. If you have to drive long distances things wear out in a year, not years. Fuel costs add up. Everything adds up.
Here at our home the biggest expenses certainly revolve around cars, trucks, highways and byways.
We are helping to pay for the education of two young adults. Still, road and vehicle expenses are the biggest problem.
If I had my choice, I would take the 6-mile ride to the train station whenever I wanted to go south of Corinth except to pick up freight. And, I would much rather see things like limestone dust and such delivered to a local supply store, just as they were half a century ago.
Locally, millions would be saved yearly.
But of course everybody will laugh at these things, because we are all supposedly car-crazed.
It was hard not to be, after the trolley tracks in Warren and Saratoga counties were pulled up in the ‘50s and passenger train service ended.
“Oh, good grief.”
