Column: War on splitting wood

Oh my gosh!
I’ve been splitting wood completely by hand for the past several weeks. That means no cheating by using the hydraulic splitter.
Which means, I’m busting open the tough rounds of wood with a heavy maul and, if necessary, with wedges. On most woods that means I split a log into smaller pieces with the maul, and then go at them with my ax.
Not with yellow birch, though. It is, to say the least, tenacious. The first swing of the maul and it bounces back, not even leaving a mark. By the fourth swing maybe I’ll get a dent.
Then I try to pound the wedge into that dent, and as often as not, the wedge bounces out of the round.
Pound, pound, pound.
The stuff is fibrous. It doesn’t want to come apart.
Before I can get it apart, I often have a few wedges stuck in it at various angles.
It doesn’t end with splitting the round into two parts. The war just goes on. By the end of an hour it seems like I just have two cubic feet of stove wood. It will not concede to the ax like other wood.
The next day after fighting with the yellow birch, I can tell I had a workout.
I’ve heard people are making baseball bats out of the stuff.
With ash, you can get logs that split or are riven right down the middle, and then split again, until you have bolts of wood that can be turned on a lath and made into a bat.
Like I said, it’s hard to split yellow birch, but I understand why it might make a good bat. It is a flexible wood like ash, and it is hard.
Maple bats tend to shatter, ash to weakens. I would bet yellow birch would have a longer life span than other wooden bats — it is tenacious.
I can attest that I am more tenacious, however, since I have been splitting the stuff with hand tools. It might even be harder to split than elm.
“But,” as John Bennett would say, “I have made up my mind, I am not pounding on yellow birch anymore.”
I’m going to throw those rounds aside. When the wood splitter is back in commission, I’ll take care of it there.
I’ll stick with ash, oak, beech, and maple as long as I’m splitting by hand.
I also have a load of pine I have to break apart so I can use it to boil sap. It’s mostly dry, but I have to split the big chunks into smaller pieces so it will be very dry before I start to boil.
Oh my gosh! It doesn’t look like I’m ready for a winter break any time soon.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., where goats enjoy watching me split wood. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.