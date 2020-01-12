Column: War on splitting wood

Forrest Hartley Follow Forrest Hartley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oh my gosh!

I’ve been splitting wood completely by hand for the past several weeks. That means no cheating by using the hydraulic splitter.

Which means, I’m busting open the tough rounds of wood with a heavy maul and, if necessary, with wedges. On most woods that means I split a log into smaller pieces with the maul, and then go at them with my ax.

Not with yellow birch, though. It is, to say the least, tenacious. The first swing of the maul and it bounces back, not even leaving a mark. By the fourth swing maybe I’ll get a dent.

Then I try to pound the wedge into that dent, and as often as not, the wedge bounces out of the round.

Pound, pound, pound.

The stuff is fibrous. It doesn’t want to come apart.

Before I can get it apart, I often have a few wedges stuck in it at various angles.

It doesn’t end with splitting the round into two parts. The war just goes on. By the end of an hour it seems like I just have two cubic feet of stove wood. It will not concede to the ax like other wood.

The next day after fighting with the yellow birch, I can tell I had a workout.