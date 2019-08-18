So, I got a call in the late morning. It was my childhood friend and former business partner and kind of mentor, Joey.
He and his wife were in Vermont to visit her sister.
“We’ll be coming over today, tomorrow, or the next day,” Joey said.
OK, I get back to work. I’m splitting wood, and recovering from the day before when I found out the broken cold-water valve stem on the kitchen sink is obsolete.
I went to five hardware stores, and back to one. I finally bought a new faucet set at Sawyers. I easily clocked more than 100 miles hoping to find the old part in stock somewhere. And as I left Glens Falls I hoped that, in fact, what I needed was a female connection on the faucet, because that’s what the faucet I had just bought was set up for.
I couldn’t remember which it was. I replaced the previous faucet more than 20 years ago.
My mother stripped the threads on both of those valve stems. She just never believed a valve would work unless you screwed it down as hard as you could.
A similar thing happened when a guest was here last week. She was washing the dishes, started twisting down the cold water, and oops!
“I probably shouldn’t have done that,” she said. Maggie agreed.
It was definitely on its way out after that, and then at some point it just let go, spewing water everywhere. This old house doesn’t have many shut-off valves. That meant I had to shut all the water off in the house.
We still had the hose, but the house was shut down for almost an entire day while I searched the world for a solution.
With the help of Boy Unit, who just completed the summer working at his school working as a plumbing and HVAC assistant, it didn’t take long to install the new unit — even though it was a tricky job in an old goofy house.
Go ahead, Boy Unit. Get a degree. Get a Ph.D. But, as long as you have plumbing skills, you can have work. And, if you like, you can even work with some of your relations.
So, you thought I forgot about Joey. I didn’t.
As I was splitting wood, Jim the logger drove up. We talked about the garden, and the goats and the tractors — a regular good time.
Then, Joey, Laura and her sister Sarah drove up. They had come over from Middlebury.
Jim left. Joey, Laura and Sarah looked at the garden, the goats and the tractors.
I had chicken, corn, vegetables and charcoal, and in about half an hour we had a big feast.
This was great. Joey showed me pictures of the king mackerel his son caught with a spear gun the week before, the red snapper he caught with his spear gun, and the 30 or so spiny lobster the whole family caught while snorkeling. And we all had a visit.
You can imagine the thoughts that those pictures set off in me, a person born within 150 feet of the ocean. But, I won’t go off on all of that.
But I will say, that when I go to Florida on family business, the house is always buzzing with people who just stop by, and the next thing you know we are all sharing a dinner, and making plans for the next day.
It’s a Southern thing, I guess. Probably the biggest thing I miss about my childhood.
People don’t visit like that up here. I used to try, but with a few exceptions, you could tell that’s not how it is done.
Well, Maggie and I loaded Joey, Laura and Sarah up with a bag filled with produce, some goat cheese, and two types of currant jelly, all from this place, and sent them back to Vermont.
