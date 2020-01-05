Column: Thinking outside the shop

The catalytic converter fell off of the old station wagon on New Year’s Eve while I was driving John Bennett home from breakfast way up in Warrensburg.
It dragged for a few minutes and then fell off, so I stopped and threw it in the way back.
The car had hit the 200,000 mile mark just a few days before.
There was a crack in the exhaust system that a friend welded a while ago, because the car was so loud I dreaded driving it by the cemetery and waking the you know who.
It has been clear for a while that I have to have the whole exhaust system replaced. The thing is, I was hoping to get through until it’s up for inspection this summer.
I am not the least bit surprised by this turn of events. I’m really surprised it didn’t happen sooner.
So, as of the New Year, I have a wagon that is as loud as a jet engine, a pickup truck that won’t start when it’s below freezing, and a tractor that bogs and cuts out after it runs for about 15 minutes.
I know what is needed for all three machines, and I can afford the time and money required, but I really wanted to take a break from break downs.
I don’t have a warm shop to work in. I really don’t like wrenching in the cold. I do not like to spend money. And whenever possible, I prefer to have a mechanic work on the cars.
To me, cars are like horses that kick and bite. Tractors are more like oxen: docile, kind and mostly intelligent. So, I usually work on tractors.
You have free articles remaining.
There must be a small vacuum leak bringing air into little diesel tractor’s fuel system. All I have to do is figure out where it is and fix it.
I proposed temporarily removing one of the walls of the house and bringing the tractor into the living room to work on it.
Maggie said this was not going to happen.
How fair is that? Come on, Christmastide is over as of Epiphany on Jan. 6. Then we won’t have the tree in the living room anymore. There will be plenty of room next to the woodstove to work, out of the elements and nice and warm.
We take the tree to the goats, tear open the wall, bring the tractor in, close up the wall. Simple.
Of course we’d also have to remove part of the ceiling. A mere technicality.
“That is never going to happen.”
Maggie thinks it’s all a big joke, but feels like she better be careful and strict with me about my special ideas.
She won’t let me keep livestock in the basement either, even though that is perfectly common in Tibet, and has the benefit of helping to heat the house.
I’ve been bringing that subject up for at least 30 years. The answer has always been the same, with one exception. We did keep some chicks in the basement one cold spring.
The sacrifices you have to make in a marriage.
Come on, I didn’t say I wanted to work on a car in the house.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. in the middle of the snowy woods. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.