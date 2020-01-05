Column: Thinking outside the shop

Forrest Hartley Follow Forrest Hartley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The catalytic converter fell off of the old station wagon on New Year’s Eve while I was driving John Bennett home from breakfast way up in Warrensburg.

It dragged for a few minutes and then fell off, so I stopped and threw it in the way back.

The car had hit the 200,000 mile mark just a few days before.

There was a crack in the exhaust system that a friend welded a while ago, because the car was so loud I dreaded driving it by the cemetery and waking the you know who.

It has been clear for a while that I have to have the whole exhaust system replaced. The thing is, I was hoping to get through until it’s up for inspection this summer.

I am not the least bit surprised by this turn of events. I’m really surprised it didn’t happen sooner.

So, as of the New Year, I have a wagon that is as loud as a jet engine, a pickup truck that won’t start when it’s below freezing, and a tractor that bogs and cuts out after it runs for about 15 minutes.

I know what is needed for all three machines, and I can afford the time and money required, but I really wanted to take a break from break downs.