Column: Things just kind of happen

I don’t know how these things happen, but I end up having a lot of pets.
Mr. Rooster Head is a rooster who got dragged off by a fox, not once, but three times. Some roosters and hens will stand up to predators to save the flock.
The first time his neck was injured and cut, and I was planning to make him into soup mostly to keep him from suffering. He couldn’t lift his head off the ground.
The next thing I know he’s giving it the good old college try, somehow. So I put off the first plan and started to treat him.
Now, several years later, he can hold up his head when he’s not too tired, and he gets around quite well. And he’s very friendly because he has had to be treated for injuries several times.
In his older age he has decided to let other roosters protect the flock, and he mostly hangs out near me and a few special hens.
He had a duck friend, Steve Duck.
Steve had no use for the other ducks, nor for most chickens. But Mr. Rooster Head and Steve were constant companions. Unfortunately, Steve died.
We also have a paralyzed duck, Wendy. She got sick in early spring. It started with an eye infection, and ended with one paralyzed and one partly paralyzed back leg.
Wendy laid a lot of eggs for me before she took ill. So I decided to keep her comfortable in her last days, inject her with B complex and penicillin, and keep her in a wooden box lined with straw in the living room.
She’s still around, months later. She sleeps in the box at night, goes out for a short swim in the morning, and stays in a cage on the lawn during the day until her next short swim. After she dries she is carried into the house for the night.
She shows no intention of leaving this world in the immediate future, and seems to enjoy her routine.
Then there is the rooster named Prisoner Rooster. That’s his name because I had to pick him up and put him in prison so many times for fighting with the other roosters, except of course for Tanner, who no rooster in his right or wrong mind would try to fight. Tanner is the oldest and smartest and fittest rooster who lives here.
Anyway, after a while Prisoner gave up fighting and decided he would be one of my dogs, following me around and often asking to be picked up and held.
That worked out very well for a year or so until Junior Rooster decided to attack him. They got into a few fights, and once while I was out, I discovered Junior with his spurs had blinded Prisoner.
I thought, well that’s it for Prisoner. But no, he can get up on the porch, eat and drink if you tap his bowl to show him where things are, and he will call if he gets lost, needs assistance or wants to be held.
I’m not really sure how this pet thing happens. It just sort of does. The animal kind of decides, or I decide for whatever reason.
One thing is they keep things interesting.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., where he’s still doing things the hard way. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
