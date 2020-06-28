Column: Things just kind of happen

Wendy laid a lot of eggs for me before she took ill. So I decided to keep her comfortable in her last days, inject her with B complex and penicillin, and keep her in a wooden box lined with straw in the living room.

She’s still around, months later. She sleeps in the box at night, goes out for a short swim in the morning, and stays in a cage on the lawn during the day until her next short swim. After she dries she is carried into the house for the night.

She shows no intention of leaving this world in the immediate future, and seems to enjoy her routine.

Then there is the rooster named Prisoner Rooster. That’s his name because I had to pick him up and put him in prison so many times for fighting with the other roosters, except of course for Tanner, who no rooster in his right or wrong mind would try to fight. Tanner is the oldest and smartest and fittest rooster who lives here.

Anyway, after a while Prisoner gave up fighting and decided he would be one of my dogs, following me around and often asking to be picked up and held.

That worked out very well for a year or so until Junior Rooster decided to attack him. They got into a few fights, and once while I was out, I discovered Junior with his spurs had blinded Prisoner.