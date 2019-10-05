This house is filled with vegetables. We didn’t even have to fight against a frost to get it that way.
We just harvested for the past two weeks. There hadn’t even been a hint of frost until this weekend.
That is a late growing season.
Now we are in that zone where the arctic air wants to get in a fight with the tropical air.
So, it’s gray and damp, and I sure as heck hope it’s not like last year, when it seemed gray, cold and damp from fall through spring. It never got to awfully cold. The damp is what got to me.
I like a little sunlight mixed in with my cold weather months.
I call this extended gray the weather blob. It seems to hang over the region and won’t go away.
I look at the radar and I say to Maggie, “Look I told you. It’s the weather blob. It’s just over us. Look at that. Hadley is right in the middle of it.”
She rolls her eyes, holds her tongue, and walks into the next room.
She knows I’m about to start ranting about injustice, the lack of kindness, these kids today, and hard-starting motors.
It’s best that no one is there at these times.
I try to draw her back, “Look, if we look down south just a little way, Philadelphia, Baltimore, they’re having record heat!”
I hear her walking up the stairs. And, oh no, my faithful dog is headed up with her.
Under my breath, to the spooks who hang out around here, if any, I say, “I’ll bet some of those folks in Baltimore wish they were up here enjoying a bit of cool.”
It was then in the midst of all this abundance or harvest, I decided to complain about something else.
Amongst all these peppers, tomatoes, cabbages, greens, potatoes, onions, summer squashes, cucumbers, cheeses, eggs, fresh milk and a few I missed, I grab onto the idea that I am dissatisfied with my diet.
It’s not that I don’t want to eat all of the aforementioned foods. I just want to eat them with seafood, real seafood — fish, bluefish, shellfish, crabs, lobster, oyster, clams and mussels. I want a good old Baltimore boil, a Cajun boil. And, throw some eel in there, too. Some eel that just came in from the Sargasso sea to spawn in the winding creeks of the South, eel caught by a boy with a bamboo pole on a footpath along a remote stream in Maryland or North Carolina. Some eel that he brings in a basket to the fish house down by the shore, and gets some good money for.
That’s what I’m talking about, and, dawggone it, since we’re into the streams and the swamps, let’s throw some crayfish in too, and invite over a few people.
Well, Maggie did the best she could for the middle of the week and coming home from work, and having limited time.
She brought home lobster and mussels and added our good fresh vegetables to the mix. All this, and we don’t even have a pirogue to go bay fishing in. That mostly because we live inland, far away from the bays and shoals, the inlets and the barrier islands.
But she did the best she could.
It hardly made a dent in our abundance. And, it hit the spot.
After that great feast, I didn’t even think about the weather blob for several hours.
