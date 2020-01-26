Column: The quietest time

Nothing much exciting is going on here in Hadley. It’s cold, of course, and I continue to work outside.
I did get two pairs of insulated jeans and one pair of insulated work pants for Christmas, so I’m staying fairly comfortable and not putting on my insulated coveralls too much.
Mufflers keep falling off cars or rusting out, and pretty much every motor-driven labor-saving device I own, except for chainsaws, is having issues.
The oxen never had issues, except for ice. But we all have issues with ice.
On working days, they would stand still and let you put them under the yoke. Then they would pull stuff around. But mostly, they would watch me going back and forth delivering them hay, water, a little grain concentrate.
Then they would watch me going back and forth feeding chickens, goats, ducks and the pig. They would watch while I cut and split the log that they dragged out of the woods.
On cold days like today, I could see their warm breath making small clouds in the cold air. They stood and watched, waiting to go get the next hitch.
They would watch me swing my handmade Swedish Gransfors axes and my American axes and mauls. Each one with a handle made of American hickory. Now the goats, poultry and the dog watch me work. Mia Dog is usually in the car, being warmed by the sun coming through the windshield. If it is too cold and cloudy she stays inside the house, moping and sighing.
The days are getting longer. The sun is getting higher.
On sunny days, I have to open a window a crack to make sure she doesn’t get too warm in the car.
I work much later already as the daylight lengthens.
And, my goodness, the concessions I am making to modernity in the last few years. The first was to go to chainsaws over my lumber handsaws over 30 years ago. After that, few years ago, to my great grief, no more oxen.
Then for knurly logs came hydraulic wood splitters. Now, this past week, my greatest and seemingly most questionable concession — a Fiskars splitting ax and a technological master of disaster, a Stihl splitting wedge.
My other axes are hanging their heads in shame. The Fiskers axes, including a chopping ax, have very light handles made of some kind of compound material, and strangely shaped heads engineered for their jobs. They are not altogether different, but somehow they seem a departure from the essences of tradition. It is like playing a guitar with a fiberglass back. They sound good, but ...
The new axes seem light for the jobs intended, mostly because of the light handles, but they can be swung very quickly which greatly increases their power. I don’t want my other axes to get upset. The new splitting ax doesn’t seem that much better, but I hate to say at the end of a session of swinging, the pile of newly split wood surrounding the chopping block seems higher than usual. I can feel the old axes thinking, “He has sold out. We have had such good times.”
Like I said, not much exciting is going on in Hadley. But still something is going on.
Forrest Hartley can be found chopping wood in Hadley, N.Y. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.