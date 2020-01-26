Column: The quietest time

Forrest Hartley Follow Forrest Hartley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nothing much exciting is going on here in Hadley. It’s cold, of course, and I continue to work outside.

I did get two pairs of insulated jeans and one pair of insulated work pants for Christmas, so I’m staying fairly comfortable and not putting on my insulated coveralls too much.

Mufflers keep falling off cars or rusting out, and pretty much every motor-driven labor-saving device I own, except for chainsaws, is having issues.

The oxen never had issues, except for ice. But we all have issues with ice.

On working days, they would stand still and let you put them under the yoke. Then they would pull stuff around. But mostly, they would watch me going back and forth delivering them hay, water, a little grain concentrate.

Then they would watch me going back and forth feeding chickens, goats, ducks and the pig. They would watch while I cut and split the log that they dragged out of the woods.

On cold days like today, I could see their warm breath making small clouds in the cold air. They stood and watched, waiting to go get the next hitch.

