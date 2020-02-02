Column: The land around the block

This year a bridge that is on the road fronting the land is slated for replacement, so I’ll have to go the long way round, instead of up through the woods, if I want to take the truck or a tractor over. Plus, there will be people and machines working there.

I’m pretty shy of noise and most people. This summer will be interesting to say the least.

I’d also like to take the goats up there for summer milking, grazing and browsing the forest edge. After a long winter in a smallish paddock, I know that will make them happy.

I’m not sure how the bridge work will affect the stream, which is one source of water beside a hand dug well that’s up there.

I imagine that because New York protects its waters the stream will be fine. I like to catch crawdads in the stream, mostly for fishing bait, and native trout mostly for eating. Big fish like crawdads. People like trout. So do blue heron that come to visit in the summer.

I seldom fish in the summer — too much going on. Every now and then there’s a break, and an easy source of bait helps.

There is plenty to do between now and the warm season, which I am thankful for. Perhaps a little too much to fret over, which I am not thankful for.

For now, I will plow ahead, so to speak, and plan a course of action for the next growing season. I’ll open my seed catalogs and plan, draw, make lists, and hope for the best.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@ yahoo.com.

