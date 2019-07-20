I started thinking about brooms this morning, as the Simple North Country Shopkeeper was sweeping the cobwebs off the eaves of his shop’s front porch.
I remembered the story my dad would tell of the young man who helped raise my father and his brothers.
For the boys’ entertainment, he climbed up on the roof of their three-story house with a broom.
“What are you doing up there, Harley?” a neighbor yelled.
He lifted up the broom and yelled back, “I’m sweeping the cobwebs from the sky, Ms. Dimes.”
This caused a great deal of hilarity on the ground, where my then-young dad and his four brothers laughed their fool heads off.
It might have been that the youngest, Michael, was being read poems from Mother Goose. So Harley decided to demonstrate the technique.
Well, in the morning after I got home from visiting with the shopkeeper, there were some hens, including Brownie and Chubby Cheeks, and a rooster, Tanner, hanging out in a row of the garden.
The closest herding tool I had was my shepherd’s crook. The hens looked at it. I turned it around, crook first. Then they started to very slowly move out of the garden.
That continued my train of thought: If I had a broom nearby, those chickens would not have dallied so.
The broom resides deep the psyche of all poultry kind. It easily goes back to a very early time in the domestication of fowl.
A goat, a pig or a cow will nibble on a broom, or eat the whole brush if given a chance.
Chickens, turkeys and ducks fear the broom. They will move at its command.
A guinea fowl will lose its very small mind and fly straight into a wall if you bring the broom near. Always be kind to the guinea fowl; they are not the brightest bulb in the poultry clan.
The poultry don’t see the person holding the broom. They see only a broom floating through the air — a being who commands their ultimate respect and fear.
My poultry seem to view this apparition as benevolent, but still not something to be toyed with.
I do not insult them by using an old, beat-up broom to move them along. I usually use one that’s still in pretty good shape, but for use in barn, stable and on pathways.
There must be something in the human consciousness as well. Take for example Mickey Mouse in “Fantasia” as the sorcerer’s apprentice — all those brooms with buckets accidentally conjured up and nearly causing disaster.
And, of course, witches and wizards and their brooms, as portrayed in many stories, a recent example being “Harry Potter.” The brooms with the highest impact on me in childhood (besides the ones that might have been used to shoe me along) were in “The Wizard of Oz.” What a movie.
I must say, I use the broom, at the very least, four times a day for its primary purpose, to sweep.
It may be very close to being one of humankinds’ first tools, but it is still the very best at what it does and the least complicated.
All these thoughts because of that Simple North Country Shopkeeper.
