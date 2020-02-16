Column: Surviving the storm

The domesticated birds, the ducks and chickens, have started laying, even though we are in the heart of our winter.

The goats are frisking around in a way they don’t do when the days are the shortest. It’s fun to see how playful they are right now, running, jumping, cavorting and play fighting.

Not that spring is close. As we like to say here, “If the groundhog sees his shadow, there are six more long weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring will be here in just six short weeks.”

No matter which, they are all ready for the snow to melt, and for the grass to grow.

They will have to wait a bit.

During the power outage, which lasted for several days, we kept the fire going all night. Usually we don’t worry about it and let the oil heat take care of late-night heating.

The one thing I noticed about constantly burning wood is this odd new thing called cheap matches. You strike a match, and the top breaks off and flies across the room like a little meteor. Or, you pull out a match and it doesn’t have a coating on the top, making it a small stick instead of a match.

Of all things to make cheaply. What’s going on, are the match companies saving a penny per box?