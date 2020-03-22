Column: Sun gets higher everyday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I thought, “Oh for crying out loud. How can I grow anything here?”

Sometimes I still think that, but I soon realize my mistake. “By golly, this must be what they mean by frost in the ground.”

You crazy northerners, don’t you realize there are places where there is never frost in the ground?

You want to build a house or a road, just put down a slab and go for it. Just make sure you build higher than the swamp’s highest level, and out of reach of the water moccasins. The scorpions, rattlers, coral snakes, palmetto bugs (cockroaches the size of cellphones), alligators and rascally raccoons you’ll have to face on your own, but at least you don’t have to dig a foundation.

Oh yes, and keep an eye on your dog. My sister lost a few over the years that went out back into the “park” to visit the alligators.

Once my mother had to paddle one of her Explorers out 16 miles from their wilderness camp because she was stung in the foot by a coral snake. The girl lived, but the only solace she got from my mom was, “That’s what you get for not wearing your shoes!”