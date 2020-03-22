Column: Sun gets higher everyday

The sun gets a little higher and a little stronger every day, and that means patches of ice start melting. Almost as soon as they do I start raking and loading my sled.
The compost heap I started last fall is a hot organic blaze inside, so every day the new material I put on from my sled gets lower as the whole thing breaks down.
I’m not just putting hay chaff and mud and wood chips on the pile. I’m also putting on some of the bedding pack from the goat house and some sand, wood ashes and ground phosphate stone, as well as kitchen waste and some selected food waste from the University at Albany that my wife collects from her office when students are not at school.
The students have a recycling and composting program at UAlbany.
My several finished compost piles, apart from the goat pack, are still frozen. I’ll just have to wait before I start spreading them onto the gardens.
But I’m already getting in shape for the growing season with all this raking, mucking out and splitting wood.
The warmth takes a while here. I hear reports of snow-free fields in the Hudson Valley, but here in the Sacandaga Valley, the snow takes its sweet time, and the ice takes even longer.
I remember when I first moved up to these parts, plowing in mid-April and finding strange stones in the ground. They were organic looking things. I somehow missed them when we bought the property.
I thought, “Oh for crying out loud. How can I grow anything here?”
Sometimes I still think that, but I soon realize my mistake. “By golly, this must be what they mean by frost in the ground.”
You crazy northerners, don’t you realize there are places where there is never frost in the ground?
You want to build a house or a road, just put down a slab and go for it. Just make sure you build higher than the swamp’s highest level, and out of reach of the water moccasins. The scorpions, rattlers, coral snakes, palmetto bugs (cockroaches the size of cellphones), alligators and rascally raccoons you’ll have to face on your own, but at least you don’t have to dig a foundation.
Oh yes, and keep an eye on your dog. My sister lost a few over the years that went out back into the “park” to visit the alligators.
Once my mother had to paddle one of her Explorers out 16 miles from their wilderness camp because she was stung in the foot by a coral snake. The girl lived, but the only solace she got from my mom was, “That’s what you get for not wearing your shoes!”
I, too, have heard that phrase from my mom, but oddly never up here in the land of snow, although at this late stage of my life I wouldn’t go out in the bush bare foot for any other reason than the dog stole one of my boots.
That dog, Mia Dog, has a thing for foot wear. We often have to break into her hoard before leaving the house.
So, the sun gets higher, thank goodness, and so does the compost, and so do all the broken branches I’m piling on my fire circle. And, hopefully, the frost will melt before May.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.