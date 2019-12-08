I look out the back window of the house and see the woods filled with snow. It is a vision out of a folk tale.
The snow is the decision maker.
Now things become limited. Going back into the woods, and especially coming back out with a load of wood, becomes an effort that requires planning and brute force.
The best thing to do is to follow the example of the deer and yard up somewhere for the snowy months.
They try to go where they will not be bothered, a secluded place with browse nearby and surrounding them, a place where they can gather and share the warmth of their tribe.
Several of us up here yard up for the snowy months. We work on logs that we have not cut and split until now. We use this quiet time that doesn’t allow us to do the work of the warmer months to basically prepare for next year’s winter and sustain us through the current one.
A century ago men would still gather, at the lumber camps deep and far off in the woods, to work for several months cutting and preparing the logs that would be rafted down rivers and tributaries during the spring melt.
After that they would return mostly to the farms to resume working there, spreading manure, building and mending stone walls, preparing the land for the growing season, and listening to the instructions from their mothers, father, and grandparents or other elders.
Those jobs would be ceaseless until the snow returned and put a stop to them.
These days it’s mostly just me now working around here during the days. I don’t have a team of oxen anymore to help me pull logs to a work yard. I certainly don’t have a skidding tractor.
So, I’ve resorted to buying a truck load of hardwood yards to help keep me occupied for a while.
I have plenty of pine handy to work on, but it is the hardwood that keeps the stove hot during the night. That’s what we want during the cold months.
The pine will get its chance to shine, so to speak, in March when the sugar season starts.
The goats who watch me while I work with the chainsaw, the splitter, my axes, and my little tractor, have yarded up too.
They want me to throw them hay in the little yard that they have treaded down.
As long as the weather is good, in other words, as long as it doesn’t rain, they stay there during the day, mostly entertaining themselves with goat games, munching, and chewing cud while lying down watching me go back and forth nearby.
It’s a good time because we get a chance to sustain our bonds, man and goats, as I take breaks to bring them fresh water and hay. And to make sure I talk to and pet each of them individually. No one wants to keep wild goats.
Only one goat, little Moon, is still in milk, so milking is no longer a chore. I expect there will be some new kids born after Christmas sometime.
So, we are in the folk tale months, and that’s just fine with me, as I look out into the woods filled with snow.
