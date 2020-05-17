Column: Spring has sprung and so have the ticks

Anyway, the tick on my ear and its removal reminded me of one of my favorite jokes.

An old guy comes into the bar with a bleeding ear. His buddy says, “What happened to your ear?”

The old guy says, “I bit it.”

His buddy says, “How did you bite it?”

The old guy replies, “I stood on a chair.”

Because of this joke, I never really get upset about a bloody ear, something which happens to me every year or so.

If you work in the woods, around fences, animals, or trying to fix ornery old machines and such, you’re likely to scratch your ear now and then.

It’s always a good opportunity to go for a visit and explain what happened to your ear, if you can.

If no one is around, you can still have the satisfaction of reciting the punch line to yourself.

So, back to ticks. Twenty years ago up here, in the Lynwood section of Hadley and on Hadley Hill, there just weren’t many ticks, if any. We never worried about it, although we still checked.