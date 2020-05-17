Column: Spring has sprung and so have the ticks

It’s time for one of my annual rants.
TICKS!!
That’s right, the second the sun shines and the temperature rises just a little higher than this past winter’s ice age, the little monsters — pin-head sized deer ticks — leap from bush and branch, into action.
I’m not likely to get them in my yard because the chickens and the ducks stay busy most of the day hunting them down.
But when the dog unit goes on one of her extensive walks during the day, she is as likely as not to pick one up, and because she has a fancy-shmancy flea color, it is just as likely to jump, at first opportunity, onto me.
This morning one had attached itself to the base of my right earlobe, whatever that is. After several attempts to remove it with one of my many high-tech tick removing devices, I had to call in reinforcements.
So, I called in child unit No. 2, who was sheltering in place in front of a computer. After a short surgical procedure, the tick was removed and placed in a small medicine bottle filled with alcohol labeled “Tick-Tock,” in which I’m collecting this season’s ticks. There are four tiny ticks in there so far (the bastards). One came off of a goat.
I think last year’s bottle was named Ferg.
Anyway, the tick on my ear and its removal reminded me of one of my favorite jokes.
An old guy comes into the bar with a bleeding ear. His buddy says, “What happened to your ear?”
The old guy says, “I bit it.”
His buddy says, “How did you bite it?”
The old guy replies, “I stood on a chair.”
Because of this joke, I never really get upset about a bloody ear, something which happens to me every year or so.
If you work in the woods, around fences, animals, or trying to fix ornery old machines and such, you’re likely to scratch your ear now and then.
It’s always a good opportunity to go for a visit and explain what happened to your ear, if you can.
If no one is around, you can still have the satisfaction of reciting the punch line to yourself.
So, back to ticks. Twenty years ago up here, in the Lynwood section of Hadley and on Hadley Hill, there just weren’t many ticks, if any. We never worried about it, although we still checked.
But, since then, the winter just doesn’t have those long days of deep cold in the negative teens and lower. Those miserable days had the effect of controlling the ticks and the slugs. Now, that is the kind of misery that makes a hard winter worthwhile.
Now, we still have hard winters, but they seem more nasty then helpful — for crying out loud!
I’m not going to run from nature just because she has some nasties waiting to do their worst.
But I am going to remain vigilant, making sure I check myself and others check themselves a few times a day, so we can avoid tick derived diseases, and the troubles they cause.
And, if possible, I will continue to be tested for Lyme disease a few times a year, because that illness is something none of us need.
We don’t need ticks either, but I don’t know what to do about that, short of telling a very excellent joke.
Forrest Hartley live in Hadley, N.Y., among the spring blossoms, the bursting leaves, the black flies and the ticks. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
