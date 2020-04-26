Column: Spring behind the windows

We have all kinds of plants coming up by the windows, but because of the present situation our seed orders haven’t arrived.
We’re using last year’s seeds and some store bought packets.
I guess we might resort to my old friend George Vincek’s method of taking the seeds out of grocery store bell peppers and seeing how they come along.
He seemed to get acceptable results. I haven’t done it myself, but I don’t want to only have hot jalapeno peppers, and no bell peppers.
We always have too many hot peppers. I guess we might have a major stash of them dried and in jars somewhere. Maybe with some good mortar I could build an unusual house out of them.
I am certainly at a loss as to what to do with more than seven jalapenos over the course of a year, much less one thousand.
They are so hot that just a taste of one will put you into paroxysm of weeping, coughing and pain. When you pick them you have to be careful about touching your eyes, or you will pay.
One year my big sister made a chip dip for the Super Bowl from the garden jalapenos, which reduced her entire taciturn and conservative small Vermont town into a bunch of howling, moaning, weeping, sputtering and extremely emotional seeming lunatics.
Of course, everybody laughed at the first person who took the dip and, of course, one by one they all had to try it.
No one remembers who played in the Super Bowl that year, much less what the score was – too many tears and too much snot. But, they still remember with dread Bonnie’s chip dip.
We’ve gotten several beds of the garden going. The garlic, including some varieties from Pula in Croatia, is coming up nicely, but I’m afraid the chickens and little goats have nibbled some of it. I have to get the fence back up around the garden.
I would like to get the whole old garden spread first, which I am working on. It seems like fencing is not what I want to do, yet. Fencing is noodling work that I would prefer to do with warm hands.
The thing is, every time I get up in the morning it seems like there’s another manifestation of wind and snow — popcorn, chip, sleet-like, big wet flakes, small wet flakes, penetrating flakes and needle-like mist.
I feel like I have to brush up on Inuit. Those languages have over 20 words describing types of snow. I’m sure we have almost every example.
Spreading manure is a much more basic form of work than fencing. It’s hard. You can wear gloves. Layers can go on and off. And, the thought and technology involved is fairly basic, which is what I need when it’s cold.
The major problem is while the wind swirls and whips around you, you can literally get caught up in a cloud of heifer dust.
After that, folks have a good incentive to keep a respectable social distance from you.
Whatever, the indoor seedlings are coming. I’ll have to get the fences up sooner or later. And after it warms up I’m sure our collection of hot peppers will thrive.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
