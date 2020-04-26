Column: Spring behind the windows

Of course, everybody laughed at the first person who took the dip and, of course, one by one they all had to try it.

No one remembers who played in the Super Bowl that year, much less what the score was – too many tears and too much snot. But, they still remember with dread Bonnie’s chip dip.

We’ve gotten several beds of the garden going. The garlic, including some varieties from Pula in Croatia, is coming up nicely, but I’m afraid the chickens and little goats have nibbled some of it. I have to get the fence back up around the garden.

I would like to get the whole old garden spread first, which I am working on. It seems like fencing is not what I want to do, yet. Fencing is noodling work that I would prefer to do with warm hands.

The thing is, every time I get up in the morning it seems like there’s another manifestation of wind and snow — popcorn, chip, sleet-like, big wet flakes, small wet flakes, penetrating flakes and needle-like mist.

I feel like I have to brush up on Inuit. Those languages have over 20 words describing types of snow. I’m sure we have almost every example.