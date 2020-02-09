Column: Scooting and chopping at the farm

“Scoot,” I tell them. They linger. “Go on. Scoot.”

All of the animals here know how to scoot.

They all come and stand right in your way so often while you’re doing something that they hear that word all day long.

The ducks will stand right in front of the tractor. Sometimes they’ll get under the tractor’s bucket as I’m about to dump it, or right in front of it while I’m moving around manure and compost.

I have to operate in low gear and with caution around the yard. The ducks and the chickens just figure I will squeak around them, so they don’t really feel the need to move.

The goats and cattle are the same, until I beep the horn and say “scoot.”

All of the various kinds of animals, I think including the pig, have put their heads over the chopping block while I am putting wood onto it to chop. Is it to express their trust? Is it a death wish?

I doubt it’s a death wish. Most of the animals that stay here live ridiculously long lives.

Who knows how old Mr. Rooster Head is? He has been caught by a fox at least three times, and was severely lacerated each time.