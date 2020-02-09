Column: Scooting and chopping at the farm

Two hours a day is about my limit.
Cut up some logs. Chop up the rounds. Gather everything into sleds. Stack it.
I’m doing my chores at the same time. I’m taking care of other business. I might get a nap in.
I’m definitely paying attention to the animals, cleaning sheds, putting down bedding, getting ready for the baby goats, and doing a lot of patting and talking and naming.
But the central part of the day, as far as the animals are concerned, is chopping.
The goats all gather at the edge of their yard to watch through the fence. The poultry all stay nearby. The dog sits in the car so she can watch everything. If I happen to work into the evening, the goats will stay out and watch.
Then, of course, there are the goats who I let out of their yard to wander in mine.
Usually they are little Moon, little Nosy, and Nosy’s mother, Hazel. They clean up dropped hay, finish off scratch the birds have left, go into the tool shed, and make sure I know they are nearby.
They have a variety of ways of doing this. One of those ways is to come over and inspect the chopping block while I am chopping. It’s kind of an interesting behavior, because obvious outcomes come to mind.
“Scoot,” I tell them. They linger. “Go on. Scoot.”
All of the animals here know how to scoot.
They all come and stand right in your way so often while you’re doing something that they hear that word all day long.
The ducks will stand right in front of the tractor. Sometimes they’ll get under the tractor’s bucket as I’m about to dump it, or right in front of it while I’m moving around manure and compost.
I have to operate in low gear and with caution around the yard. The ducks and the chickens just figure I will squeak around them, so they don’t really feel the need to move.
The goats and cattle are the same, until I beep the horn and say “scoot.”
All of the various kinds of animals, I think including the pig, have put their heads over the chopping block while I am putting wood onto it to chop. Is it to express their trust? Is it a death wish?
I doubt it’s a death wish. Most of the animals that stay here live ridiculously long lives.
Who knows how old Mr. Rooster Head is? He has been caught by a fox at least three times, and was severely lacerated each time.
And, yes, each time I have nursed him back to health. Now on the coldest days, if he is acting chilly, he gets to come in the house for a while to warm up.
He likes to climb half way up the stairs and take a nap on those days.
A few weeks ago, we forgot he was in the house. I guess he did, too, and fell fast asleep. About 8 o’clock, he tumbled down the stairs.
At first we had no idea what was going on — except for Mia Dog, who chalked it off as completely normal.
And, yes, Mr. Rooster Head, even though he looks as if someone has attempted to chop off his head already, comes and looks over the top of the chopping block while I am chopping on a regular basis.
Two hours a day of scooting and chopping is quite enough.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@ yahoo.com.