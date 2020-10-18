COLUMN: Reflections on the fall light

There is something about the fall light up here in the Adirondacks. At least, that is, when the sunlight isn’t obscured by low gray clouds for days at a time.
Nature’s lighting director is definitely in charge right now.
A pool of clear light is where Elizabeth Hen has decided to sit with her brand new clutch of chicks this crystal clear morning.
The light she sits in reminds me of the light near the bottom of a freshwater spring in Florida in the middle of a summer day. It is bright, but a little filtered and surprising.
Our fall light is filtered, too. Because of its lower angle to the horizon, the sun’s light travels through more of the atmosphere on its trip to meet us.
Shorter days and the sun closer to the horizon doesn’t only mean beautiful light, of course. It means less intensity of sunlight, less duration of sunlight and cooling. Cooling to cold, more precisely.
So why, oh why, has Elizabeth Hen hatched out a clutch this time of year?
I can say it’s not for lack of trying.
All through the summer she would sit on the eggs. First, all the hens decided to stop laying in their coop and started laying in the tool shed. But, just like in the coop, we continued to steal the eggs right from underneath the diligent Elizabeth Hen.
After that she came up with a new idea. She convinced a couple of her fellow hens to lay their eggs in the corner of the goat shed.
This was a pretty good idea except for a few flaws. First of all when she came out of the coop once or twice a day for a stroll, a drink and a feed, she would run out clucking, squawking and making a great ruckus. This scared the goats completely, every day, and they would charge away snorting in a terrific terror.
Every time, the goats would act somewhat embarrassed by this, and would look around as if nothing happened.
And although Miss Elizabeth had taken complete control of the goat shed, I still would take the eggs, and sometimes a goat would inadvertently step on one.
A few weeks ago Elizabeth disappeared, only to reappear this week with her chicks. She had set up a nest between two bales of hay in the back of the hay shed.
Right now, she has taken the chicks over for the goats to admire. The goats have lined up along the fence to have a look. I will not be surprised if she moves with her brood in with the goats one of these days.
I figured she was setting, but I didn’t think over a dozen new chicks would come of her efforts.
It may be a little late, but, she’ll keep them warm and do a good job, as long as she and we can keep them from predators.
And, what a charming sight to see a mother hen and her brood bask in the wonderful sunlight of fall.
Forrest Hartley lives in the Lynwood section of Hadley. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
