COLUMN: Reflections on the fall light

After that she came up with a new idea. She convinced a couple of her fellow hens to lay their eggs in the corner of the goat shed.

This was a pretty good idea except for a few flaws. First of all when she came out of the coop once or twice a day for a stroll, a drink and a feed, she would run out clucking, squawking and making a great ruckus. This scared the goats completely, every day, and they would charge away snorting in a terrific terror.

Every time, the goats would act somewhat embarrassed by this, and would look around as if nothing happened.

And although Miss Elizabeth had taken complete control of the goat shed, I still would take the eggs, and sometimes a goat would inadvertently step on one.

A few weeks ago Elizabeth disappeared, only to reappear this week with her chicks. She had set up a nest between two bales of hay in the back of the hay shed.

Right now, she has taken the chicks over for the goats to admire. The goats have lined up along the fence to have a look. I will not be surprised if she moves with her brood in with the goats one of these days.

I figured she was setting, but I didn’t think over a dozen new chicks would come of her efforts.