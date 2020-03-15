Column: Quake shakes up memories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It kept going on for a little while.

I thought, “That’s interesting.”

Then from the dining room, where all the other adults in the house including Maggie, and I think my sister’s friends the Shinoskys, and of course my sister Bonnie and her husband Randy, comes my sister’s voice and she is not happy.

“FORREST, CUT IT OUT!”

My sister, ever since I can remember, was the boss of me.

I felt when I heard her authoritative tone that, perhaps I was causing the earthquake. I thought, “That’s my sister, she must be right.”

Upon further reflection, I thought, “In this one case, I think she is mistaken.”

So I did what any adult, self-respecting brother would do. I yelled back.

“IT’S NOT MY FAULT! I think… BUT THANKS FOR THINKING SO!”

Bonnie never did admit she was wrong, even when I brought it up years later. She would just look at me stoically, as if humoring an imbecile.

As far as our relationship was concerned she was right, and if I pushed my dissenting point of view, she would give me the Bonnie is Superior face, and I would have to drop it.

Huh, maybe it wasn’t such a small earthquake we had Wednesday after all. It managed to jar loose several pleasant memories, anyway.

Forrest Hartley can feel distant vibrations even here in Lynwood in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0