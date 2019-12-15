Column: Put on your cleats, cheer up

I took the next day off out of disgust. Then, I started splitting 12-inch long rounds of hard wood with my ax, my maul, my four-pound hammer, and the occasional wedge.

Two years ago, I bought the splitter in an attempt to make concessions to my age and condition.

Before that I always used the ax, often out in the woods, and would pull the load out on a sled if conditions allowed for the oxen and myself to have traction. Later, I would load the split wood onto my pickup truck.

I would reserve knurly chunks for the community wood splitter, a converted IH Scout that mostly was stored and worked on by me at my house over the past eight years.

The new splitter, on a trailer, let me legally tow it on the roads, so seemed a sound and handy investment. And, I didn’t think I’d have to fiddle with it every time I wanted to use it.

Well, I tried to work on it, but ended up buggering up the detent hex cap screw. So, I’ll tow it over to Isaiah Byron’s shop and let him figure it out, before I cause more damage. He can fix anything.

I’ll tow it over, that is, once I get it unstuck from the ice bound wood that surrounds it at the moment. That will be another adventure.