Column: Put on your cleats, cheer up

The first day of winter is Dec. 21. It sure feels like winter already. Especially when I have to wear ice cleats to do my chores and work around the place.
For me the winter solstice is a day of celebration, because the days will start to get longer, instead of shorter like they are now, obviously. It doesn’t make the next two months much better, but at least we’re headed in the right direction.
Maggie tells me to cheer up, because sunset is already getting later by several seconds every day.
I tell her I won’t be fooled. I know right now that the days are still getting shorter. I will not be deprived of my misery.
This year, I decided I would work to make the whole infernal freezing inferno of winter better by having loads of logs delivered to the home yard.
That would allow me to come in the house to warm up. I won’t have to fight snowstorms, and snowbanks. I won’t have to schlep around in the woods unless I want to. And, I can more easily get wood ready for next year.
Well a few days ago, Danny Allen Jr. did just that for me with his big dump truck.
Perfect. I started one of the chainsaws shortly after and started cutting 18-inch long rounds of wood.
Then, I started the wood splitter and split exactly two chunks of wood before the control valve went kaput.
I took the next day off out of disgust. Then, I started splitting 12-inch long rounds of hard wood with my ax, my maul, my four-pound hammer, and the occasional wedge.
Two years ago, I bought the splitter in an attempt to make concessions to my age and condition.
Before that I always used the ax, often out in the woods, and would pull the load out on a sled if conditions allowed for the oxen and myself to have traction. Later, I would load the split wood onto my pickup truck.
I would reserve knurly chunks for the community wood splitter, a converted IH Scout that mostly was stored and worked on by me at my house over the past eight years.
The new splitter, on a trailer, let me legally tow it on the roads, so seemed a sound and handy investment. And, I didn’t think I’d have to fiddle with it every time I wanted to use it.
Well, I tried to work on it, but ended up buggering up the detent hex cap screw. So, I’ll tow it over to Isaiah Byron’s shop and let him figure it out, before I cause more damage. He can fix anything.
I’ll tow it over, that is, once I get it unstuck from the ice bound wood that surrounds it at the moment. That will be another adventure.
In the meantime, I will again flirt with a lifestyle that is just this side of the Stone Age and the last Ice Age.
I do have chainsaws. And, after swinging an ax and pounding at wood for three hours, it seems I’m still in fairly good shape.
So, the work won’t hurt me, unless I forget to cheer up and put on my ice cleats.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. in the middle of the snowy woods. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.