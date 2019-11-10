We went about three days without power after the big rain storm and wind.
That storm usually hits just about Election Day. This year it came in a few days early.
We’ve had Election Day storms that left us without power for nearly two weeks. The worry is always about water; not so much for us, but for the animals.
But the rain had filled the stock tanks, so there was no shortage. We haul water up to the bathroom from the same stock tank when the power’s out, though I have to admit we have a generator we could plug the pump into if need be. It’s only been used a few times for power outages. I don’t like the racket. Besides, the last time I tested it, the pull start rope broke — “Oh, good grief!”
It also seems that some time without power can be beneficial. Everything is quiet. There are no electrical hums. An evening spent by candlelight is easily adapted to. Plus, we have a wood burning stove and plenty of dry wood.
Apparently knitting by candlelight is not a problem. A dropped stitch causes consternation whether the light source is electric or candle flame.
Some of the goats get a bit nervous being milked by lantern light. They are used to the bright light of summer or the bright electric light during the long days of winter.
They like to see what’s going on around them. You never know when a panther will bolt out of a dark doorway, or a giant flying beast will swoop from the night sky on the way back to the paddock.
Yes, and then there are the young goats. Oh, how they weep when their aunties disappear into the blackness on their way to milking. Of course, they weep whenever their aunties leave the close proximity of the tribe.
The kids are also rascally little devils, and once they realized the webbed electric fence wasn’t charged, they, en mass, trample the thing and start running around in a group as if they were playing some sort of organized sport. I don’t really know its rules, but I’m sure there are some, because the goal seems to be in the cabbage garden.
The last day of the outage they came out five times. Of course they came when I summoned them and all went dutifully back into their yard when bribed with hay or sweet feed. But 20 minutes later, they were all out again, except for little Bean.
She is a little black goat, and got tangled in the webbing of the fence every time. So along with herding the rest of the goats, I had to rescue Bean, whose horns would become entangled in essentially what is a net.
Once night fell, that sport ended. They all stood in small groups, recounting the fun and excitement they had just experienced.
I was very gung-ho on these webbed electric fences that come out of Germany. One thing they do is keep out dogs, foxes and coyotes.
The problem is the animals inside can get tangled in them. For example, if frightened or startled, an inexperienced animal can get tangled and shocked repeatedly. A situation that is not good.
And, when the power does go out, some clever little goat will lead the charge over, under or on top of it.
I have replaced the whole thing since the power outage with good old wire goat and sheep fence. Of course, some of the older animals can jump that, but that only happens if I am nearby.
They like to get my goat, whether we have power or not.
