Column: Plenty to do during pandemic

Let’s face it, I have some things that I must make concessions to, like it or not.

It’s not too bad. I have four baby goats that I’m bottle feeding. The hens and duck hens are laying eggs. And, Maggie’s at home for a while, which is the only benefit of this pandemic, as far as I can tell.

Still, I’d like to spend two weeks paddling in the Everglades and surrounding islands and inlets with my brother. There’s not much ice out there in the mangroves, sawgrass or on the hammocks. And I’ve never seen a pharmacy on the Shark River. I have seen a lot of birds, fish and alligators out there.

A future short trip will have to suffice.

Or, I’d enjoy going to my mother’s old home in Guatemala and hiking through the mountains, even though there is no one left from those days and everything has changed. (I might be the only one who remembers anything about that time, even though it’s all from stories told to me when I was a boy.)

I never have been physically to Central America even though I have some slight connection to the region. I do have some books which in some sense have taken me there.

Nothing, though, can replace the atmosphere of a place. No picture or book can get you all the way to a place.