Column: Plenty to do during pandemic

Split some wood, dig out stables, do animal chores, bottle feed four kids three times a day, look at sailing and boat building videos, walk the dog, fry eggs, drive to wood lots and walk the dog, build the compost pile, look at graphs of the virus and flu, read some news, make coffee and tea, hang out with Maggie, try to read a book on numbers, number theories and cognitive linguistics, clean the yard — I guess I have things to do.

But at first I was a little uneasy about staying home. I wanted to go out and buy lumber. I wanted to take an electronically tuned chainsaw in for service. I wanted to replace all of the rubber and a lot of the wiring on the little diesel tractor. I wanted to keep taking John Bennett out on adventures, like going shopping and driving back an entirely ridiculous way, with maybe a few stops.

Luckily my friends, the simple North Country shopkeepers, are keeping him fed, and encouraging people to send him cards.

What I know about myself is I’m only about three steps away from being a long-haired, anti-social, wild-eyed old hermit anyway.

So, without totally fading into that madness (I’m pretty sure going all the way there would bug Maggie) I am kind of enjoying rubbing up against it. There is so much less noise right now that I find everything a lot more relaxing.

Oh yes, I forgot one of the things I’m doing most days: taking naps. I do that anyway, inspired by some of my chronic ailments. Those ailments have told me over the years that I am not as tough as I once was.

They aren’t so bad, as long as I understand them and don’t try to ignore them.

Most of the kids will be weaned, from their mothers or the bottle, in the next three weeks or so.

It looks like we’ve found a goat dairy farm that wants most of the kids and year olds. There are a few I might have to hide, because I don’t want to let them go.

The fact is, it’s hard for me to let any of them go, even though that is one way we make money, and we can only care for so many.

Sometimes we find a good home for a particular goat or two, and that’s always nice, because they make such good pets. People can bond with and enjoy having them for years. They are great walking partners and friends, but the people who get them must be prepared for them, and understand what good daily care is.

This time of year I start thinking about beehives. It used to be I would be checking on the hives now, deciding to manage things for the flower blooms that will burst on the maple and linden trees in the next few weeks, and the clovers in the next few months.

Unfortunately for me, that industry was transformed by pestilence and disease more than 20 years ago when federal and state governments decided to let diseased bees in from the South to infect our hives, and convert our local apiaries into consumers of “materials” provided by big drug and chemical companies — something I didn’t want to be involved with.

I guess I have enough I can do right now to avoid thinking too much about things I don’t have control over at the moment. So, I’ll let it go for now.

I hope the same for you.