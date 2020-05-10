Column: Pea shoots and dandelion greens

A little lower down folks have been enjoying their tulips. It is only the last few days up here that they have budded, and the shadberry bushes have burst into bloom along with the forsythia.

The peas planted on Good Friday have not come up. We might have to replant them. The soil just never got up to optimal germination temperatures in the early spring season.

Usually when we have to try again this late, we don’t have the best crop of peas. Still we can enjoy the sprouts, which make a fantastic cooked vegetable along with dandelion greens and the sprouts of Japanese knotweed, a few garlic greens and such.

I have been out with the hoe already. It’s easiest to stop the weeds as they are just germinating. I am amazed at how much cat mint has come back in the gardens this spring. I have to pull them out with a cultivator and follow that with raking. Otherwise they will reroot and spread even further.

One or two clumps of cat mint is fine, but 10,000 is a bit much.

What a relief to be back into the growing season, having fresh non-industrial greens, and having plenty of work to do if the weather allows.