Column: Pea shoots and dandelion greens

I don’t have to go too far to find something to do. I don’t even have to walk out the front door.
That’s a good thing, because in the morning when there is still ice on the stock tanks, I don’t want to be outside for long.
I’ll go out and do what I have to do, but then I run right back in the house.
After a while the temperature begins to climb and I go outside and spend much of my day walking back and forth carrying, carting, tractoring, or going up and down rows in the garden.
I have always enjoyed how much the animals enjoy watching me do this, as if they are watching a slow-motion tennis match.
It’s lucky they are easily entertained.
If they get bored they lie down and chew their cuds or do chickeny or ducky things.
If Mia Dog gets bored, she lies down on the passenger side of her truck. Later she gets up and watches me again.
If that dog is not right near me, she likes to go into the truck to keep a watch of things. On warm days she might like to be pegged out next to the little goats, who stay busy mowing the lawn, but she loves her truck.
We are finally into lawn mowing or grazing season, as well as tulip season.
A little lower down folks have been enjoying their tulips. It is only the last few days up here that they have budded, and the shadberry bushes have burst into bloom along with the forsythia.
The peas planted on Good Friday have not come up. We might have to replant them. The soil just never got up to optimal germination temperatures in the early spring season.
Usually when we have to try again this late, we don’t have the best crop of peas. Still we can enjoy the sprouts, which make a fantastic cooked vegetable along with dandelion greens and the sprouts of Japanese knotweed, a few garlic greens and such.
I have been out with the hoe already. It’s easiest to stop the weeds as they are just germinating. I am amazed at how much cat mint has come back in the gardens this spring. I have to pull them out with a cultivator and follow that with raking. Otherwise they will reroot and spread even further.
One or two clumps of cat mint is fine, but 10,000 is a bit much.
What a relief to be back into the growing season, having fresh non-industrial greens, and having plenty of work to do if the weather allows.
Even Mia’s truck thinks so. Instead of the labored or non-starts of the winter months, it is happy to go every day. It wants to haul manure, lumber and hay. That’s because it is getting warm, and it doesn’t like cold.
Of course Maggie claims I’m crazy, and that there is something wrong with the truck, just because she thinks it should start any time of year.
She doesn’t understand us Southerners.
But now for at least a month or two we’ll be ready to get to work every day and find plenty to do, and the stock tanks won’t ever be frozen in the morning.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!