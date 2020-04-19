Column: Oh, Duck

Oh, Duck, I said.
Wendy Duck has been in the house for two weeks. She had the unfortunate experience of her legs becoming paralyzed, probably from duck botulism.
There were several pools of water around as the ice was trying to melt she might have gotten into. They have since drained, thank goodness. The cold season is too long, Duck.
Her roommate, Rosemary Duck, in her zeal to make Wendy get up and stop lying around on that morning, bloodied her up a little.
When I realized what was happening, I carried Wendy into the house. While I was holding her she laid an egg, which spattered on the floor. She had been laying every day until this. The day before she seemed in perfect health.
I gave her a few injections from my infirmary kit including the all-important vitamin B complex. When I was a youngster, Dr. Lacy gave most of his patients a B complex injection, including B 12. He charged $15 for an office visit, including the B complex, until a crazy patient stabbed him. After he recovered he raised the price to $25. I think he was 80-something, if not older, at that time.
Wendy Duck previously was treated for wounds sustained during a fox ducknapping incident. It was at least two months before she really recovered, thanks to tamed iodine and other duck doctoring.
For the first few days of her recent dismay, Wendy would mostly lie still, with her head up looking as if she were setting.
She did not eat for five days. She did drink water. She also got a trip out to the swimming tub every day. But her feet just floated up behind her. She quickly learned to move around by pushing her duck beak on the side of the tub.
I had to sit next to her with my shepherd’s hook to keep the drakes away from her. She is very beautiful after all.
Ducks have a lot of fat, so I wasn’t overly concerned about her not eating. Not that I had any idea of what the outcome of this whole thing would be.
She did, finally, start eating and each day her appetite has increased. But, she can’t stand up. She has to be hand fed and watered.
It was two days ago I noticed she could drop her legs down into the swimming position and wiggle her tail back and forth while she was taking her bath. I take those things, and the fact that she hasn’t died, as a good sign. She is not paddling yet, though.
She also tried to flap her wings yesterday, the way ducks do when they are washing. Usually if you are near a duck doing that you’ll get soaked. Her attempt was not that vigorous, but I told her it was a great job.
I think she believed me.
If it ever actually gets warm around here, I’ll build her a little convalescence duck home, and hope she can actually recover completely.
I owe that duck. She has provided, with her sister, breakfast eggs during the laying season for many years.
Oh, Duck.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
