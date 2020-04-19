Column: Oh, Duck

For the first few days of her recent dismay, Wendy would mostly lie still, with her head up looking as if she were setting.

She did not eat for five days. She did drink water. She also got a trip out to the swimming tub every day. But her feet just floated up behind her. She quickly learned to move around by pushing her duck beak on the side of the tub.

I had to sit next to her with my shepherd’s hook to keep the drakes away from her. She is very beautiful after all.

Ducks have a lot of fat, so I wasn’t overly concerned about her not eating. Not that I had any idea of what the outcome of this whole thing would be.

She did, finally, start eating and each day her appetite has increased. But, she can’t stand up. She has to be hand fed and watered.

It was two days ago I noticed she could drop her legs down into the swimming position and wiggle her tail back and forth while she was taking her bath. I take those things, and the fact that she hasn’t died, as a good sign. She is not paddling yet, though.

She also tried to flap her wings yesterday, the way ducks do when they are washing. Usually if you are near a duck doing that you’ll get soaked. Her attempt was not that vigorous, but I told her it was a great job.