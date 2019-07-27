We are picking cucumbers, broccoli, all kinds of greens, squashes, no lettuce.
The chickens ate the second planting of lettuce.
How could they help it? It looked so delicious springing up from the ground.
I have to start the next try in plugs and transplant them, so they can be a little bigger before the chickens see them.
Other than that, and a row of chard that Miss Deer decided to trim, everything looks pretty good — even the weeds that somehow escaped my hoe.
It’s amazing. I weed and weed and yet I discover beautiful displays of purslane, clumps of amaranth or red root, tree sized goose foot, clumps of clover in the beans, and even nightshade.
All those weeds, the peas and lettuce that have passed, old spinach plants, cabbage leaves that get cast aside from their heads — all of that stuff is my second harvest.
The good weeds go to the animals. The suspicious stuff like night shade and burdock go right to the compost heaps, along with all of the animal litter, wasted hay, and anything organic that’s time has come for conversion back into soil.
You should see the ducks go after anything green. They gobble up even purslane and make eggs out of it.
The chickens do the same.
The goats, if you offer them purslane by hand they will eat it with relish, not the kind you put on hot dogs.
If you throw it over the fence without acting like it’s a great treat, they might turn their noses up to it.
One way or another, though, everything that comes out of the garden, including damaged cucumbers or mustard weed, whatever, ends up being converted back into soil by the animals and/or the compost heap.
Nothing gets wasted, not even the potato bugs I brush off the potato plants into a bucket. I do have a few chickens who will pick those things off the plants and eat them, but I still have to keep after the bugs myself.
I dig a hole in the compost, pour the mess in, and bury it.
The compost heap is not only every gardener’s right, it is also every gardener’s obligation.
Organic matter is made up primarily of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. The compost heap is the human’s most efficient means of sequestering carbon, and giving it to the soil in a fashion that it can be utilized by living things, and stored over the long term.
Granted, the living things in the compost heap use energy to convert the cellulose, carbs, protein and whatnot back into soil. But, that’s how it works, and it’s not some sophisticated man-made device.
It’s just a pile of what some people would call waste, or garbage.
You have to push it or turn it sometimes so the inner workings don’t run out of oxygen, but it pretty much takes care of itself.
I’m amazed how fast the compost decomposes in the summer time. A heap started in spring is ready to be broadcast by fall.
There’s my third harvest.
Gardens are pretty intense.
