Column: Moon will never go away

I think I’m milking 11 goats. We sold 20 weaned kids and young goats to an Amish dairy.
A pickup truck with a big wooden box on it appeared in the morning. We put the newly weaned and a few year-olds in the plywood box, through a door on the end that had an open space on the top for air. The floor was covered with fresh sawdust.
We started with the young cousins, picking them up from the paddock one by one.
They were perfectly happy as long as they were together. Then we put their older cousins in. Still good.
Then three goats from a neighbor were put in the box. They were not happy. I’ll bet they are now, but not when they were put in that big box with a tribe of strangers.
We had a nice time sharing goat advice and chit chat, and then off went the babies to their new life somewhere out toward Fort Plain.
Ann, the person who arranged everything for us and who drove the truck, gave us a call once the young ones were settled into their new place, assuring us everything had gone smoothly.
All the goats here, except for little Moon, were completely relieved to be finished with overcrowding and kid care.
They know the program, and knew that they would be headed to the milking parlor in the afternoon.
Little Moon was upset though. I made the mistake of putting her out next to the hay shed while the other older goats stayed together in the paddock.
Our neighbor noticed in the middle of things that Moon was hiding behind the shed door as best she could.
I said, “Don’t worry, Moon. Don’t worry.” It was obvious that she did not want to go away, and that she really was worried.
After the dust settled, I went out and sat at the shed door. Moon immediately climbed up on my lap, just like she would do as a kid, and lay down hard. The difference was that then she weighed a lot less than 100 pounds, and now she’s a lot closer to that weight.
I had to pet her and console her for a while. When Maggie came out later, Moon did the same with her.
The first milking, including Moon, went well. But I had to get back into the swing of it. Hand milking, getting up, getting down, preparing for each new goat, keeping things clean, keeping records — it’s all work.
That night my hands hurt. My body hurt.
I think I must have slept well, because I don’t remember anything about.
The next day Maggie was making yogurt, haloumi cheese, kefir, and I think ricotta from the whey. Plus, I had a little goat milk for my coffee, actually a lot more than a little.
Milking the next day was back to routine. I guess the first day my body thought I was crazy and tried to dissuade further pre-industrial age behavior.
After that, my body simply accepted its fate and stopped complaining.
Moon is still complaining, though, bleating at me when she thinks of it. She wants it to be perfectly clear that for her there is no place like home.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
