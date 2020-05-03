Column: Moon will never go away

Little Moon was upset though. I made the mistake of putting her out next to the hay shed while the other older goats stayed together in the paddock.

Our neighbor noticed in the middle of things that Moon was hiding behind the shed door as best she could.

I said, “Don’t worry, Moon. Don’t worry.” It was obvious that she did not want to go away, and that she really was worried.

After the dust settled, I went out and sat at the shed door. Moon immediately climbed up on my lap, just like she would do as a kid, and lay down hard. The difference was that then she weighed a lot less than 100 pounds, and now she’s a lot closer to that weight.

I had to pet her and console her for a while. When Maggie came out later, Moon did the same with her.

The first milking, including Moon, went well. But I had to get back into the swing of it. Hand milking, getting up, getting down, preparing for each new goat, keeping things clean, keeping records — it’s all work.

That night my hands hurt. My body hurt.

I think I must have slept well, because I don’t remember anything about.