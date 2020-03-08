Column: Little fellers keep hobbies at bay

I did get some fish anyway. My neighbor around the block, I would say about a mile away, stopped by with a plastic bag full of filleted perch he had just caught out on Lake George near Bolton.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It made the main course of at least three meals, and was gone in two days.

There is just no beating perch, just caught from the ice. It was an awfully nice gift, I must say.

At least I got a taste of one of the best things about winter here in the North Country.

And, that leads to the next nice taste of late winter—maple syrup. I can’t even believe it myself, but I didn’t set up my taps on first of March. I just didn’t get to it.

This weekend I’m pretty sure I’ll get the few in I’ll be using this year.

I certainly have enough wood for boiling syrup, but I’m cutting back on tapping this year, and on other things that take a lot of time.

Anyway, I’m pretty sure we have syrup from the last two years. I only taste it, because I don’t want to have to figure pure sugar into how much insulin I take, and I don’t want the sudden fuzzy headed feeling I would get if I did pour it on something.