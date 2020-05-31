Column: Life can weigh on you

I hate to write about depressing subjects. There’s enough of that stuff everywhere.
But, it weighs on me.
Both of my grandmothers died over the age of 100.
I miss them both. I never had enough time with my grandmother Hartley. She was a stern woman, very intelligent and plainspoken. Almost gruff.
She raised five sons in Darlington, South Carolina. After that she spent several decades as a house mother at an orphanage there.
As a child, she had been given to an aunt and uncle to be raised in Georgia on a plantation. I never learned or understood the reason for this.
One time she gave me a sweater that had once belonged to the dean of Columbia College in South Carolina. She never told me how she got it. I didn’t know much about her, but she obviously thought it important that that sweater should come to me.
Another thing: A man wearing a blue suit would never be allowed in her house under any circumstance, not even my Uncle Dean or my father or my grandfather Binney, who were members of the Marine Corp.
You either know what that means, or you don’t.
My grandmother Binney also was a very intelligent person. She was not plainspoken. If she said, “You don’t need to dress for dinner,” what she meant was, “I want you to dress for dinner.”
I spent a lifetime trying to figure her out. It turns out I was the best at doing so. That meant that among her grandchildren I had the closest and most challenging relationship with her.
I would do her bidding to a large extent, even though everything was always a lot more complicated than it needed to be. And, for the record, that does not mean that I own anything of value from her home. All that went elsewhere. I knew this would be the state of affairs since I was 8, so I felt free to talk directly to her. Something which she actually found comforting in her life.
So, the point of these small biographies?
Both of these amazing women died in their sleep at a ripe old age, with their intellects intact. They were granted a passage that did not involve extreme suffering. Sadly, I have witnessed that type of passing as well.
Both grandmothers had moved into assisted-care homes because of the changing and challenging needs that sometime come with old age. Both had frequent, if not daily, family visits and talks.
I have so many questions, stories and jokes for both of them.
But, I’m glad they have died. Because right now, the places where they were being cared for are overrun by this horrible COVID-19 which seems specifically designed to kill older people.
I have had to watch and be next to people on ventilators. I know doctors who dread putting anyone on them. Doctors who are doing their level best to keep people alive, but know the odds.
I have watched people on oxygen who just cannot go on, who must succumb to no longer being able to breathe. These things are not nice, and I will not describe them to you.
This is what weighs on me. I see people who won’t wear a mask when they are inside with people who they don’t live with, in places of business, or at social gatherings.
People who think things are overblown, or being done for political reasons, or are fake or whatever other reason. But guess what? We don’t don those masks or keep our distance for ourselves.
Maybe those precautions don’t even work very well. But, in New York, anyway, they seem to have to some degree.
This thing is very contagious. We can have it and spread it without knowing. And it sure as hell will find its way to someone’s grandmothers if it can.
Maybe you don’t care. Or maybe, like me, you really do.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., where he keeps moving along. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
