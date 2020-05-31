Column: Life can weigh on you

I spent a lifetime trying to figure her out. It turns out I was the best at doing so. That meant that among her grandchildren I had the closest and most challenging relationship with her.

I would do her bidding to a large extent, even though everything was always a lot more complicated than it needed to be. And, for the record, that does not mean that I own anything of value from her home. All that went elsewhere. I knew this would be the state of affairs since I was 8, so I felt free to talk directly to her. Something which she actually found comforting in her life.

So, the point of these small biographies?

Both of these amazing women died in their sleep at a ripe old age, with their intellects intact. They were granted a passage that did not involve extreme suffering. Sadly, I have witnessed that type of passing as well.

Both grandmothers had moved into assisted-care homes because of the changing and challenging needs that sometime come with old age. Both had frequent, if not daily, family visits and talks.

I have so many questions, stories and jokes for both of them.