We are past the middle of September with no hard frosts and no frosts of any kind.
The green peppers and the cucumbers are still growing. Probably if I had planted beans after the second planting was done, we would just about be getting another crop.
That would be three crops. You can do that in south Florida with regularity. The southern Adirondacks, no.
This weekend, I’m going to be planting my cover crop of oats. I’ll be planting down rows around plants, where I’ve harvested the potatoes, and where the summer squash plants have laid down and died.
The summer squash plants went into the compost pile a week or two ago and are happily being transformed into black soil by microbes and small creatures, like worms and nematodes and, last but not least, by fungus.
The new pile near the kitchen garden is a bed 12-by-5 feet. It gets to be about four feet high, and then the next day it goes down about half a foot.
Each day I add more as I clean the garden and the goats’, chickens’ and ducks’ homes. I add bark that comes off as I split wood.
Bark is full of nutrition, brought up from the bowels of the earth and synthesized with the power of the sun and the elements of the atmosphere.
The kitchen pile looks like a demonstration project, because right next to it is a pile of rich dark soil, the result of the kitchen garden compost pile we started last spring.
If I were a little tech savvy, I would send in a picture. Alas, the only tech I am savvy with is compost, manure, black earth and old land-driven manure spreaders and the old tractors that pull them.
My mother would say, “You and your manure,” as she rolled her eyes.
I use to be a bit savvy with oxen as well, but for the moment those days must be left behind.
I may have to invest in some small family cow so that she can help me process, if you know what I mean, all of these cucumbers, tomatoes, squashes, pumpkins and winter greens, stems and so forth, that don’t make it to human, goat or poultry consumption.
There is nothing that enriches a manure pile more than the production, if you know what I mean, of well-fed and nourished cattle.
Any animal’s residue will greatly enhance the compost heap, but cattle manure naturally energizes the whole thing.
Usually, in the winter, there is a point where the cold wins and the compost heap goes into hiatus, freezing all the way through, or close to it.
I imagine that will happen this year. I expect it to. The winter here very seldom shows mercy to my pathetic, Florida-made bones.
I wonder a little, though. A few days ago, our friend Vera called complaining of the heat in Ohio. And I received a report via Isiah, my friend Randy’s son, that it was 102 degrees in Tennessee a week or two ago.
In any case, I wouldn’t mind a mild fall and maybe a delay to frost until about Halloween. But I have a feeling that’s not going to happen.
