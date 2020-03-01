Column: Kid apocalypse

Forrest Hartley Follow Forrest Hartley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s surprising I can get anything done at all with almost 20 week-old kids running around everywhere.

Let’s just say it’s a bit of a surprise, an error, a kid apocalypse.

It’s all good. We can handle it, but last weekend if Maggie hadn’t stayed home instead of going to Minneapolis, I would be a basket case.

Goats were kidding every two hours, and the first few hours are crucial in the life of the kids, especially in cold weather.

There was a procession of goats and their kids coming in the house for a few hours to clean, bond, learn to nurse, and stay warm.

That procession was going on around the clock. At one point, I believe, we had three mothers inside at the same time — some cleaning up from the process, some resting up, just so they could take the next step. And the young ones, who were new to it all, were just getting over their bewilderment at recent events.

It did at one point look like some kind of gruesome hillbilly crime scene that included hay and blood and more.

As usual, the events took place during some of the coldest days of the year. Fortunately we had a warm up.