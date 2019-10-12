Firewood heats you twice, my foot.
That old saying is wrong — I think it’s more likely that it heats you a hundred times.
While you’re cutting down trees, cutting them up, loading them for transport, splitting them, putting them into first piles to dry, you are certainly being heated up.
I find the hardest work I do is with wood. I have to be careful about my sugar levels when I’m logging. The amount of calories you use up is pretty profound. And you better not forget to stay hydrated and keep up your electrolytes.
Part of my firewood processing also involves the top of trees. I use a lot of the branches, and as they get to the size of twigs, I gather those leafy tops up to feed to the goats.
I throw that tree hay into the back of the truck on top of my blocks of wood that I’m taking home to split.
When I get home, I haul the tops over to the goats. The work is worth it when you watch how happily the goats eat and play with this browse.
Still, that is work, and just another instance of being heated up by the process.
But that’s just the beginning. Right now, we are carrying armloads of wood through the house and onto the back porch from piles out front.
You get the point: By the time the wood is in the stove, it’s a wonder you have any strength left.
As a matter of fact, yesterday I thought, wouldn’t it be nice to go to the club, sit in my favorite chair near the window and the fireplace, be handed my newspaper and a cup of tea with cream, and spend several hours reading and dosing while someone else did the work.
I’m sure Maggie thinks that that is exactly the deal I have once she gets home from work. But, lets ignore that for the moment.
I suppose I could have landed the private club gig if I wasn’t so idealistic during my youth. However, I decided that I should not only go back to the garden, but be the gardener.
I was convinced that I might better be like Thoreau than the eccentric professor. And that I certainly had the vitality at that time to live my life as some say up here, “the hard way.”
I’ve heard more than once, “there’s Forrest Hardway.”
Of course, I’ve brought this on myself. If we lived further south the pile of wood out front would not serve for just half the winter. It could serve for two winters, if not more.
And choosing to keep and care for livestock is as good a way to keep warm as handling firewood is.
And, besides, the club is a thing of the past. No one can keep quiet anymore and read a paper. No, they have to jabber on their cellphones and make sure you can hear them, and fuss about, acting important.
Besides, I still feel like we need to get back to the garden and the woods, and while not abandoning all that is modern, at least remember the goodness we have learned over the millennia.
Lest you think I have traveled to far from my original premise, I must point out that not only is the body heated one-hundred times by handling wood, but so is the mind.
As you carry armloads of wood, in come the thoughts, up goes your temperature, and you are warmed some more.
