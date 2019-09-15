“Something’s wrong. Something’s wrong! I’m so tired and all my muscles ache.
That’s what I’ve been saying all week.
Then this morning it dawned on me: I’ve finally gotten around to splitting up those gigantic chunks of wood.
Around the woodsplitter — which John Bennett named Ulysses — are growing, in clockwise order, piles of pine, mixed hardwood, gnarly scraps and birch.
I will have another pile for poplar, also called big-toothed aspen. It is not considered good firewood because it has a lower heating value, but it works well enough once it’s cured. And that’s what I have. In Scandinavian countries there are plenty of people heating with birch and various soft woods like pine and firs, and they seemed to have managed pretty well against harsh conditions.
The majority of my wood comes from clearing back the edges of my fields. Every year the trees grow, and what once was open starts to look like a shady knoll if I don’t keep after the edges of the woods.
Then there is the issue of trees I planted meaning to transplant after a year or two. Now they are 60 feet tall, which makes transplanting something of a challenge.
Well, don’t worry. If you don’t know it all ready, 30 years goes by in about two years — or so it seems.
Anyway, I was talking to one of my town’s wise men, Chappy. He’s the judge. I was telling him that every year in early fall I get tired and sore and sleep about an hour extra.
I guess because I brought the subject up, and had a night to sleep on it, my brain finally put it all together.
The gardens are slowing down. We are still harvesting, and I’m still cleaning up, turning in manure and planting oats, but it is not as constant a job.
You have free articles remaining.
And it is so much quieter with all the summer folks gone, and everybody at school. I have a lot more space to think without all the noise.
Every year at the start of September, I start splitting up big and little chunks of wood that are around everywhere, having been put off until another day.
It’s not just splitting. It’s weightlifting.
I spent a lot of time in a gym, being a gymnast as a youth, and the way it works is you do your routine, practice parts of your set, or do repetitions of things, and then you sit down for a while or stand in a stupor until you’re ready to go again.
That’s the way with wood, too. You work for a while, then you sit down and look at the goats with the dog on your lap. Then you get back up and work some more.
Now days, I am in my 60s and yes, I’m a type one diabetic (dang it). So I don’t just lift up that 150-pound chunk. No, I take one of the chainsaws and cut it into manageable pieces, and I often use the tractor to help me move the thing.
Who needs a hernia at this age?
Well, not that long ago, I would have gone to another wise man, Doc Pitkin, and complained about my impending doom. He would have asked me what I’ve been doing.
“Oh,” he would have said. “Well, use your legs, and don’t try to lift too much.”
Another case solved.
Thirty years goes by awfully quickly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.