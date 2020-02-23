Column: I’m not kidding

Forrest Hartley Follow Forrest Hartley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Four kids so far this week. They were all up, cleaned, walking and nursing well within 40 minutes of being born.

Gilly, our oldest nanny, kept the other goats at a little distance from her new babies. Her daughter Star wanted all the goats around her and hers.

Each goat has a different personality. It is really something to see and realize.

When Moon is ready to kid, I’ll have to put a big wooden box in the paddock for her and her best friend, Hazel, who is Star’s sister. Those two are both a bit introverted for their own reasons, though beloved by the rest of the goat tribe.

Tuesday night Maggie, who is human, went out to supervise the birth of Star’s kids in the middle of the night.

She held Gilly’s two kids for about an hour as Star’s kids started to take in their new reality and some yummy colostrum.

Gilly’s kids are very experienced, being two days older and all. Still they couldn’t help falling asleep in Maggie’s arms, even though their new cousins were very exciting.

Maybe they’re just lazy, or they know that nighttime as well as daytime is best for getting a relaxing nap in. Of course, being siblings, they have to do that together.