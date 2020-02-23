Column: I’m not kidding

Four kids so far this week. They were all up, cleaned, walking and nursing well within 40 minutes of being born.
Gilly, our oldest nanny, kept the other goats at a little distance from her new babies. Her daughter Star wanted all the goats around her and hers.
Each goat has a different personality. It is really something to see and realize.
When Moon is ready to kid, I’ll have to put a big wooden box in the paddock for her and her best friend, Hazel, who is Star’s sister. Those two are both a bit introverted for their own reasons, though beloved by the rest of the goat tribe.
Tuesday night Maggie, who is human, went out to supervise the birth of Star’s kids in the middle of the night.
She held Gilly’s two kids for about an hour as Star’s kids started to take in their new reality and some yummy colostrum.
Gilly’s kids are very experienced, being two days older and all. Still they couldn’t help falling asleep in Maggie’s arms, even though their new cousins were very exciting.
Maybe they’re just lazy, or they know that nighttime as well as daytime is best for getting a relaxing nap in. Of course, being siblings, they have to do that together.
This is the latest we have had a winter herd-wide kidding. It hasn’t been as cold as it could have been, being February and all. I don’t know what delayed things. A new sire, I suppose.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyway, being a month closer to spring doesn’t seem like a problem to me. I’m sure there will be grass when the babies are weaned.
The first two kiddings were perfect, thank goodness.
Once all of these babies are born, I’ll feel a lot better. I worry about the well-being of my animals and not for primarily financial reasons, although the milk is essential to our way of life.
Cheese, yogurt and a little milk for the coffee in the morning is pretty important.
As long as a goat has two kids, she won’t be milked until her little ones are ready to wean. We don’t rush it.
There are exceptions. Gilly is so full of milk now that she may need us to take a share as early as this weekend.
Last time Gilly was getting ready to kid we had to milk her for at least two days beforehand, she was so full. We have that colostrum downstairs in the freezer in case we need some extra for a triplet or something.
Hazel, who was a triplet, and her son, Nosy, both had to be bottle fed. Last year, Hazel just didn’t think she could care for both her kids, probably because she was raised in the house and is a spoiled brat.
She wasn’t worried, though. She knew we would sort things out. Which we did.
Nosy turned out to be a little feller, an accidental mini, and also a second dog. He keeps me company whenever he comes out of the paddock. Mia Dog likes him quite a bit as well.
I’m sure the upcoming week will have a lot going on besides new kids, including Nosy and me walking around the maple grove getting ready for March tapping.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.