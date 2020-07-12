Column: Grassland is the key

Grassland is pretty much the key. Sometimes we mow it for later use, sometimes we turn the animals out on it to harvest themselves.
Other times we buy it in the form of hay.
In the end, here anyway, it ends up turning into goats, fertilizer for pasture and garden, feed for livestock, food for people, and finally cheese from goat milk.
Grass and forbs are the foundation for everything. We have a few acres. I used to use others fields, but without my cattle that much work doesn’t add up.
Sometimes, often really, I will go up and hang out on our little bit of grassland with the dog and a few goats.
The goats graze; the dog and I enjoy the whole scene.
July is when our pasture is ready to graze. Just like anything else it needs to at least pay for itself.
I usually have one or two gardens up there as well, and I take wood for the stove off of the pasture edges.
Well you can imagine my dismay when I went up on the afternoon of July 5 and found that ATVs had run around the whole place, smashed down grass and tore up some sod.
It’s hard to believe. I don’t post the land, and I maintain at least a thousand feet of jeep trail, part of which goes through the pasture.
I have never minded if people walked or rode, skied or run on the trail. But ripping up fields or gardens is another thing.
This has happened a few times in the last three decades. One time a mob rode through a pumpkin patch up top. Other times people have decided, “Look, a field in the woods. It is perfect for motocross.”
I have stopped people speeding around on my hayfields and not been very friendly about it.
About to lose my mind is more the words for it.
“There’s nothing here but grass,” one rider will say. The other will say something like, “why are you being such a dick.”
I pull myself together and explain that the grass they are destroying is as much a crop as any garden.
It has been cared for, harrowed, reseeded, spread, grazed, and mowed. And add to all, that invested in and paid for by me.
I end my speech usually with the addendum that, “this is feed for my animals, and they need to eat.” And that, “I will need to repair the field and buy more hay this year to make up the difference.”
Usually I get an apology, and the riders learn something. I always try to teach instead of attack. I have even had people offer to do repairs.
I say, “I’m really in the best place to do that. I have tractors and seed and other equipment.” Then I thank them for the offer, and off they go.
The thing is, it’s all work and all money, but mostly work and a lot of discouragement. Who wants to rebuild what is already built?
Believe it or not in war, destruction of fields and other crops is a common method used to demoralize local populations, and suppress their ability to provide for themselves.
It’s not just grass. It’s grassland, and grassland is the key.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave him a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
