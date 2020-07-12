Column: Grassland is the key

Grassland is pretty much the key. Sometimes we mow it for later use, sometimes we turn the animals out on it to harvest themselves.

Other times we buy it in the form of hay.

In the end, here anyway, it ends up turning into goats, fertilizer for pasture and garden, feed for livestock, food for people, and finally cheese from goat milk.

Grass and forbs are the foundation for everything. We have a few acres. I used to use others fields, but without my cattle that much work doesn’t add up.

Sometimes, often really, I will go up and hang out on our little bit of grassland with the dog and a few goats.

The goats graze; the dog and I enjoy the whole scene.

July is when our pasture is ready to graze. Just like anything else it needs to at least pay for itself.

I usually have one or two gardens up there as well, and I take wood for the stove off of the pasture edges.

Well you can imagine my dismay when I went up on the afternoon of July 5 and found that ATVs had run around the whole place, smashed down grass and tore up some sod.