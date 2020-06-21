Column: Flying friendly skies in Hadley

One thing I really enjoy is being out in the garden surrounded by dive-bombing dragonflies.
What they’re doing is catching the black flies that are swarming around my head.
That’s bad luck for the black flies, but a pretty good deal for me since I don’t need to put on my eucalyptus bug repellent.
If it’s too cool or overcast, the dragonflies don’t want to come out, but warm and sunny and they will be orbiting me and coming so close that I will almost flinch, at first.
When I was growing up I spent several summers on Bob’s cattle ranch near Sebring, Florida. Bob called dragonflies mosquito hawks.
That they are. Working or taking a break when the weather is right you can watch them catching not only mosquitoes, but flies and gnats.
If anything on this Earth is from some distant solar system it seems like that would be the dragonfly. They come in a multitude of colors, and they often seem very friendly, allowing you to look at them when they land and sometimes right on you for a visit.
Another of the many friendly creatures in that region of central Florida was the scrub jay. I understand somewhere out west there is a similar population of friendly jays. The Florida version would land right next to you and sometimes right on you. They made the place seem a lot like what the Garden of Eden was depicted to be by the old folks.
Back to the Adirondacks, another summer sunny day visitor is the purple martin. They fly around the garden and yard catching insects as well. I’m not sure if they catch dragonflies or not.
They will fly pretty close when I’m working, though not as close as the dragonflies, using me as bait for their meals.
When I look at the martins' dark eyes, I get a funny feeling that they are all business, and not much interested in developing a friendship with me.
With each other, the martins exhibit a great deal of fun. One thing they do here is swoop to the ground and grab a duck feather, the down kind, carry it up in the air and spend several minutes letting it go to float, and then grabbing it again with their fellows. Sometimes they fly off over the tree line playing with a feather.
There is a lot of duck down around here. It seems to be shed after every duck swim during the wing-flapping dry-off stage.
In earlier spring, the song birds gather some of that down to line their nests along with twigs and grass and whatnot.
The martins seem to pick them up just for fun. Even if they view me as bait for insects, I still get fun out of watching them work and play.
Forrest Hartley lives under the friendly skies of Hadley, N.Y. Leave him a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
