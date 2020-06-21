Column: Flying friendly skies in Hadley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One thing I really enjoy is being out in the garden surrounded by dive-bombing dragonflies.

What they’re doing is catching the black flies that are swarming around my head.

That’s bad luck for the black flies, but a pretty good deal for me since I don’t need to put on my eucalyptus bug repellent.

If it’s too cool or overcast, the dragonflies don’t want to come out, but warm and sunny and they will be orbiting me and coming so close that I will almost flinch, at first.

When I was growing up I spent several summers on Bob’s cattle ranch near Sebring, Florida. Bob called dragonflies mosquito hawks.

That they are. Working or taking a break when the weather is right you can watch them catching not only mosquitoes, but flies and gnats.

If anything on this Earth is from some distant solar system it seems like that would be the dragonfly. They come in a multitude of colors, and they often seem very friendly, allowing you to look at them when they land and sometimes right on you for a visit.