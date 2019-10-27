It isn’t every day you get to see a goat looking out at you from the back of an old hatch-back. But, if it does happen around here, it will probably involve Washington County.
That’s where we were headed with Felicity Goat recently.
She had the bloat and was having trouble with her one of her back legs.
The first time I saw her falter was after I ran almost the entire tribe out of the cabbage patch. They were eating what was left of the kale, cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.
The babies, more precisely the kids, had figured a new escape route from the goat yard, despite my best efforts at containment.
Luckily for the goats, not me, the new escape went right into Brussels.
Oh, the joy! But not for me.
I went out with my dreaded bamboo stick, really a support for tomatoes, and touched each of the goats on the butt saying, “You rascals, get out of the garden.”
Then the whole tribe ran out of the garden and around the house to the edge of the woods
Fine, let them nibble on undergrowth. Perfect.
I went in the house and watched out the back window when I first saw Felicity stumble.
I went out back, picked her up, just a 74-pound goat, and brought her in for a vitamin B complex shot.
I tied her out after that with some of her best friends. The next morning she had bloat, but actually seemed to be getting better. She was happy and eating and such.
You have free articles remaining.
The problem was three days later she still seemed bloated and still had a problem with that leg.
That’s where the back of the old hatch-back comes in. Ours came equipped with a big plastic thing we call a goat tray, and tie downs.
Felicity loved the ride. She stared at the cars behind. She looked at the trees and buildings go by and seemed to be making friends with people in the other cars as we drove through Corinth.
In Wilton, when I stopped for coffee, a state trooper saw her in back and asked Maggie, “Is that your pet, miss?”
Felicity Goat thought everything was fine.
By the time we got to Schuylerville, Felicity had become a veteran car rider, so she lay down in her pillow of hay too chew her cud.
The only place she displayed any nervousness was at the Battenkill vet.
But all went well; more vitamin B, a dewormer, some anti-inflammatory, a pain reliever, a big thing of apple-tasting paste and a few things for continued treatment.
Then we were back in the car. Felicity was so content we decided to go exploring. Maggie and I don’t get much free time together.
We found my old friend Lynn in Greenwich, at her Lynn’s Country Cafe, and had a nice lunch.
Felicity Goat was chewing her cud with her head on a pillow, looking out the back window. We went to the grocery store, where Felicity made a new friend. We went to the Saratoga National Monument and walked around. Then we came back to Hadley feeling hopeful that Felicity Goat was now on the mend.
Now, in the evening, Felicity thinks the back of the car is her new bedroom. She is a veteran car rider after all.
