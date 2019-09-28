My friend, Vera, who several years ago moved to the paradise of Ohio told me, “Everything takes forever.”
I know that’s not literally true based on the fact that she manages to get things done — a nice home, close family relations, a career as a nurse, beautiful gardens, an ability to carry on with dignity despite tragedy …
Anyway, I always think of her when something that needs to be done is taking longer than I would like.
I’ve been trying to get up a new fence for the goats for a few weeks.
One thing follows the other. It has actually been an excavation job, so I have to be in the goat enclosure with a tractor.
The problem is, the reason I need a new taller fence is that most of the goats can jump over the existing one.
So, I’m in there using the tractor and bucket and all of the babies start making a racket and the next thing you know everyone’s jumping the fence, and then one of the more clever babies unhitches the gate, and boom 3,000 goats (at least that what it seems like) are standing on the front stoop waiting to get in the house so they can look at the YouTube and watch an episode of Green Acres.
I always make sure the front door is actually closed after the event of several weeks ago.
The goats are not afraid of the tractor. Sometimes they stand on it while it’s moving, so I have to be very careful.
It is just that goats love devilment. The tractor, moving piles of dirt, clearing — it’s all so exciting. They figure, let’s just add more excitement.
You have free articles remaining.
The gamboling, bounding, running around on such occasions is really endearing, with even the old nannies are bounding around with the kids.
But such antics are not conducive to getting the fence up and restoring order to my life.
At this point I have gotten a portion of the fence up, but only with the assistance of Maggie, who entertained the goats while I was working inside the enclosure.
I woke up in the morning with swelling in my right leg and phlebitis. It happens very occasionally. I spent a good part of my youth trying to learn gymnastics (without much success). I smashed my right leg about 50,000 times. So the veins are somewhat damaged.
Therefore a lifelong propensity. Anyway it’s really tiring. So I needed to plug along with the fence, but couldn’t handle my full schedule.
I must say the goats behaved surprisingly well, except for the noise.
The nannies are all in heat, and it sounded like Bedlam. If I were here by myself, I would have had to go to Bedlam. Noise and uproar have always been my nemesis.
We all got through it, and made some real progress.
However, in short, I’m still working on the fence. I figure sometime this weekend or early next week it will be done.
I wish it had been done three weeks ago. Fortunately, I know that things get done even though, “Everything takes forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.