Column: Compost gets me to thinking

When we came here 30-some-odd, and I mean odd, years ago, the soil was mostly structure. By which I mean sand. It’s so rich now because we’ve been building it up, all these years.

The only time I think twice about gardening is when I’m planting potatoes while the blackflies are biting and the blood is running down my ears and eyelids. Believe me, that scenario has happened more than once.

I pretty much associate early potatoes with blackflies.

I still like the potatoes, because by the time I eat them the pain is just a memory.

One memory of pain, the worst I ever had, was when Peanut Ox, all 2,500 pounds of him, accidentally stepped on my foot. It took him a while to move himself off, because, ox like, he had to slowly consider the situation and then shift his weight in order to lift his foot.

I had to rip off my boot as soon as I could because my foot would have swollen right into it.

Now, though, I can think of it, although it felt at the time like my foot was going through a printing press. I even think of it fondly, because Peanut, excuse me, was kind of dumb as an ox, but very sweet and kind.