The child units were home for a few of these nice August days. A small break before going back to school, dance rehearsals and work.
The whole family together yielded happy dog, happy goats, happy ducks, happy parents …
The child units aren’t really children anymore, but around here they will always be.
Even so, things that happen with children around still tend to happen during these visits. For example, maybe, doors and fences don’t exactly get shut all the way. And, maybe, at two in the morning, somehow, 12 goats come out of their yard, and end up in the house.
Yes, I woke up thinking I was hearing the rumble of thunder in the far distance. I listened, enjoying the sound.
I guess the young folk were doing the same.
We all came to the conclusion at once that the pleasant sound was not what we had at first supposed.
The thing is, downstairs in the kitchen were baskets and baskets of produce, including broccoli, cucumbers, greens, summer squashes, string beans and more from the evening’s picking of the kitchen garden.
That meant the goats were wandering around in paradise.
But even though the goats had been in the house for at least several minutes by the time they were discovered, the only damage we could find was a nibble taken out of one summer squash.
The goats were just milling around near the front door waiting for their friends to come downstairs and visit them.
They were quickly leashed and pegged out in the front yard for the rest of the night, which they all were fine with.
The biggest issue was the floor looked as if a tribe of goats had lingered there. It took some cleaning in the morning.
It certainly could have been worse. Nobody got on the furniture, ate the drapes, or knocked anything over. And the restraint from eating the vegetables was really remarkable.
Also they did not invade the gardens.
Outside, later, I noticed three breaches of conduct.
The fabric cover over the top of my logging helmet’s visor had apparently been eaten. A bearing cover on the little car’s front passenger side wheel had been removed and chewed.
And the shed that had several bales of hay in it had more or less been ransacked. There had been some dancing on top of my big tool box. Some of the tools were on the floor. No big deal.
Today, I’m going to pick up new fencing and posts and gates, in the hopes of improving the situation. But, if gates and doors are left open — oh well.
My other kids, the child units, on the other hand consider the baskets of produce to be fair play, which of course they are. They freely graze when confronted with the abundance.
I like to see a handful of string beans head up the stairs for snacks, or a cucumber peeled, salted and eaten on a whim, or a pilfered broccoli head suddenly disappeared.
This is what happens when you raise your children with a big garden. There is no fear of raw vegetables, cooked vegetables, pickled vegetables, frozen fresh vegetables, or any other food caught, hunted, or raised on the place.
August is the perfect time for a visit here. It yields great happiness.
